Formula 1, morto Stirling Moss. Il campione senza corona si è spento a 90 anni

Addio a una delle leggende della Formula 1. Stirling Moss è morto all'età di 90 anni dopo una lunga malattia. "Semplicemente ha chiusi gli occhi" ha raccontato la moglie dandone notizia.

Soprannominato il campione senza corona per il fatto di non essere mai riuscito a vincere un campionato del mondo, Moss si piazzò per quattro volte al secondo posto nella classifica piloti del Mondiale (1955, 1956, 1957 e 1958) battuto tre volte da Fangio e una da Hawthorn. E' il pilota ad aver vinto più gran premi (16) senza però centrare il titolo. Con altre auto Moss ha vinto un'edizione delle Mille Miglia (1955) e una della 24 Ore di Le Mans (1956). Smise di correre nel 1962 dopo un incidente a Goodwood, rimanendo in coma per un mese. Nel post carriera per diversi anni è stato commentatore televisivo per la Bbc.