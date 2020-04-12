Formula 1, morto Stirling Moss. Il campione senza corona si è spento a 90 anni

Code in tangenziale a Roma, la video-denuncia sulla pagina di Nancy Brilli
Addio a una delle leggende della Formula 1. Stirling Moss è morto all'età di 90 anni dopo una lunga malattia. "Semplicemente ha chiusi gli occhi" ha raccontato la moglie dandone notizia.
Soprannominato il campione senza corona per il fatto di non essere mai riuscito a vincere un campionato del mondo, Moss si piazzò per quattro volte al secondo posto nella classifica piloti del Mondiale (1955, 1956, 1957 e 1958) battuto tre volte da Fangio e una da Hawthorn. E' il pilota ad aver vinto più gran premi (16) senza però centrare il titolo. Con altre auto Moss ha vinto un'edizione delle Mille Miglia (1955) e una della 24 Ore di Le Mans (1956). Smise di correre nel 1962 dopo un incidente a Goodwood, rimanendo in coma per un mese. Nel post carriera per diversi anni è stato commentatore televisivo per la Bbc.
Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend. I think it’s important that we celebrate his incredible life and the great man he was. Saying goodbye is never easy and can be sad but he will always be here, in our memories and will always be such a huge part of British Motorsports Heritage. I certainly will miss our conversations. To be honest, it was such a unusual pairing, our friendship. Two people from massively different times and backgrounds but we clicked and ultimately found that the love for racing we both shared made us comrades. I am truly grateful to have had these special moments with him. Sending my prayers and thoughts to his family. May he rest in peace
