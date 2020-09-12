Stasera in tv, 12 settembre, al posto di "Ballando con le Stelle" il film "Assassinio sull'Orient Express"

12 settembre 2020 a

Stasera in tv, 12 settembre, su Rai1 al posto di "Ballando con le Stelle" slittato di una settimana causa Covid, va in in onda il film "Assassinio sull'Orient Express" (ore 21,25).

Pellicola thriller americana del 2017, regia di Kenneth Branagh (anche attore protagonista), nel cast (stellare) ci sono pure Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley. La storia: il detective Poirot indaga su un omicidio avvenuto su un treno. Dal bestseller di Agatha Christie.

