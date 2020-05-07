Edicola

Umbria Jazz 2020, salta il concerto di Tom Jones: l'appuntamento a Perugia slitta al 13 luglio 2021

CORONAVIRUS

07.05.2020 - 18:30

0

Salta il concerto di Tom Jones a Umbria Jazz 2020. Lo stesso artista, sul proprio profilo Instagram, annuncia lo spostamento al 2021 di tutto il suo tour estivo compresa la data di Perugia (era in programma il 14 luglio). "Dispiace informare che i miei spettacoli in programma per questa estate sono stati rinviati al prossimo anno. Le esibizioni pubbliche purtroppo non vanno avanti normalmente per quasi tutti coloro che lavorano nella musica e nell'intrattenimento. Ho dovuto prendere questa decisione per garantire la sicurezza dei fan, della mia crew e di tutti coloro che lavorano nei concerti. È anche importante aiutare ad alleviare la pressione su coloro che lavorano in prima linea per combattere questo virus. Sapete tutti quanto adoro esibirmi, ma la sicurezza di tutti deve venire prima". Con una nota UJ fa sapere che "i biglietti venduti rimangono pertanto validi per la nuova data (13 luglio 2021, ndr) e la  prevendita prosegue attraverso i canali ufficiali di Umbria Jazz".

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

I’m really sorry to have to inform you that my shows scheduled for this Summer have had to be postponed until next year. As you most likely are aware, public performances are sadly not going forward as normal for just about everyone who works in music and entertainment. ⁣ ⁣ My team have been monitoring the UK government advice on organised gatherings and I now need to take this action to ensure the protection of fans, my crew and everyone who works in support of the shows. It is also important to help ease the pressure on those working on the front line to fight this virus. ⁣ ⁣ You all know how much I love performing but everybody’s safety must come first. ⁣ ⁣ Behind the scenes we’ve been working with local promoters to re-schedule all the shows from this summer as closely as possible. To make it easy, all tickets already purchased for this year will remain valid for the re-scheduled shows in 2021. A full list of all re-scheduled dates can be found on my website TomJones.com. Alternately, if you need a refund, please contact your point of purchase. ⁣ ⁣ In the meantime, please stay home, stay safe and I look forward to seeing you all soon.⁣

Un post condiviso da Sir Tom Jones (@realsirtomjones) in data:

Spettacoli e gossip

Salta il concerto di Tom Jones a Umbria Jazz 2020. Lo stesso artista, sul proprio profilo Instagram, annuncia lo spostamento al 2021 di tutto il suo tour estivo compresa la ...

07.05.2020

Belen Rodriguez super sexy mentre canta. Il video della dedica bollente a Stefano De Martino

SOCIAL

Belen Rodriguez super sexy mentre canta. Il video della dedica bollente a Stefano De Martino

Emozionante e commovente video quello postato dalla splendida Belen Rodriguez su Instagram. La bella e sensuale argentina in versione cantante si è cimentata in "Algo ...

07.05.2020

Stasera in tv 7 maggio, su Rai 2 il teatro di Vincenzo Salemme con "Una festa esagerata"

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 7 maggio, su Rai 2 il teatro di Vincenzo Salemme con "Una festa esagerata"

Stasera in tv terzo e ultimo appuntamento con “Salemme il bello… della diretta!”. Una formula inedita di spettacolo che porta  su Rai 2 (ore 21,20) l’arte di Vincenzo Salemme,...

07.05.2020

