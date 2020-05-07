Umbria Jazz 2020, salta il concerto di Tom Jones: l'appuntamento a Perugia slitta al 13 luglio 2021

Salta il concerto di Tom Jones a Umbria Jazz 2020. Lo stesso artista, sul proprio profilo Instagram, annuncia lo spostamento al 2021 di tutto il suo tour estivo compresa la data di Perugia (era in programma il 14 luglio). "Dispiace informare che i miei spettacoli in programma per questa estate sono stati rinviati al prossimo anno. Le esibizioni pubbliche purtroppo non vanno avanti normalmente per quasi tutti coloro che lavorano nella musica e nell'intrattenimento. Ho dovuto prendere questa decisione per garantire la sicurezza dei fan, della mia crew e di tutti coloro che lavorano nei concerti. È anche importante aiutare ad alleviare la pressione su coloro che lavorano in prima linea per combattere questo virus. Sapete tutti quanto adoro esibirmi, ma la sicurezza di tutti deve venire prima". Con una nota UJ fa sapere che "i biglietti venduti rimangono pertanto validi per la nuova data (13 luglio 2021, ndr) e la prevendita prosegue attraverso i canali ufficiali di Umbria Jazz".

Guarda anche: Duetto tra Bocelli e la figlia.