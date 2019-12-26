Madonna cancella il tour tra le lacrime: "Dolore indescrivibile" e posta questo video

Madonna cancella il tour in Nord America. La cantante dovrà restare ferma per qualche settimana a causa di dolori alle articolazioni che non danno tregua alla regina della musica pop. Lo ha annunciato la stessa Madonna con un lungo messaggio su Instagram, accompagnato dal video di uno spezzone del show Madame X dello scorso sabato a Miami.

La pop star si esibisce su una scala in scena e parla di un "dolore indescrivibile" avvertito durante lo spettacolo che per poco non l’avrebbe obbligata a interrompere l’esibizione. A suon di preghiere, invocazioni e grinta, però, la star ha ultimato il concerto. Di proseguire il tour, però, anche a detta dei suoi medici, non se ne parla.

Madonna è molto sportiva, salutista e fan degli alimenti biologici. Alcuni media hanno rivelato che si tratta di una lesione al legamento crociato.