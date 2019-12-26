Madonna cancella il tour tra le lacrime: "Dolore indescrivibile" e posta questo video

Masterchef Italia 9, la pasta sciué sciué di Vincenzo piace a Cannavacciuolo
Il caso
Madonna cancella il tour in Nord America. La cantante dovrà restare ferma per qualche settimana a causa di dolori alle articolazioni che non danno tregua alla regina della musica pop. Lo ha annunciato la stessa Madonna con un lungo messaggio su Instagram, accompagnato dal video di uno spezzone del show Madame X dello scorso sabato a Miami.
La pop star si esibisce su una scala in scena e parla di un "dolore indescrivibile" avvertito durante lo spettacolo che per poco non l’avrebbe obbligata a interrompere l’esibizione. A suon di preghiere, invocazioni e grinta, però, la star ha ultimato il concerto. Di proseguire il tour, però, anche a detta dei suoi medici, non se ne parla.
Madonna è molto sportiva, salutista e fan degli alimenti biologici. Alcuni media hanno rivelato che si tratta di una lesione al legamento crociato.
I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it. I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears. They have made it very clear to me that if l’am to continue my tour— I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body. I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button.............. I thank you all for your understanding, love and support. As the Words to Batuka go........... It’s a Long Road..........Lord Have Mercy. Things have got to change. And they will because MADAME ❌. is a fighter!! Happy Holidays to Everyone ♥️ #madamextheatre #thefillmoremiamibeach @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt
