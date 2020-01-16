Edicola

GB: Kate Middleton, la duchessa veste Zara: uscita ufficiale con l'abito low cost da 30 euro che va a ruba

Royal family

16.01.2020 - 23:37

La duchessa di Cambridge, Kate Middleton, all'uscita ufficialecon l'abito low cost. Un abito Zara che in saldo costa meno di 30 euro: 29,95 per la precisione.

Un abito stile principe di Galles scelto da Kate Middleton per la visita al Khidmat Centres, centro d'aiuto per le minoranze etniche. Dopo l'uscita della duchessa il vestito è andato sold out. La principessa Middleton si distingue così, agli occhi dei sudditi di Sua Maestà Britannica, per vestiti da poche sterline contro i look costosi di Meghan Markle, la cognata, che col principe Harry ha divorziato dalla Royal family per una indipendenza anche lontano dalla Gran Bretagna.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

At one of Bradford’s two Khidmat Centres — which help the most vulnerable members of the community from minority ethnic backgrounds — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge heard about the activities and workshops offered at the centre, and the organisations that they support. With 18 month old Sorayah The Duke and Duchess took part in a Little Dots workshop led by @betterstartbradford, which uses music and play to support children’s social, emotional and physical development, and support adult self esteem. At the Centre The Duke and Duchess also joined a @nearneighbours workshop, which brings together people from religiously and ethnically diverse communities across the UK to know each other better, build relationships of trust, and collaborate together on initiatives that improve the local community that they live in. Photos by Kensington Palace #RoyalVisitBradford #Bradford

Un post condiviso da Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) in data:

