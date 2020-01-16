GB: Kate Middleton, la duchessa veste Zara: uscita ufficiale con l'abito low cost da 30 euro che va a ruba

La duchessa di Cambridge, Kate Middleton, all'uscita ufficialecon l'abito low cost. Un abito Zara che in saldo costa meno di 30 euro: 29,95 per la precisione.

Un abito stile principe di Galles scelto da Kate Middleton per la visita al Khidmat Centres, centro d'aiuto per le minoranze etniche. Dopo l'uscita della duchessa il vestito è andato sold out. La principessa Middleton si distingue così, agli occhi dei sudditi di Sua Maestà Britannica, per vestiti da poche sterline contro i look costosi di Meghan Markle, la cognata, che col principe Harry ha divorziato dalla Royal family per una indipendenza anche lontano dalla Gran Bretagna.