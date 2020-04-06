Coronavirus negli Usa, le lacrime di un'infermiera dell'ospedale di Chicago: "Siamo senza mascherine"

Il video è di quelli drammatici: un'infermiera americana ha deciso di lasciare il suo lavoro perché il reparto in cui lavora, in un ospedale di Chicago, è stato convertito a pazienti con il Coronavirus e non ci sono neanche le mascherine, neanche quelle chirurgiche. "Ho lasciato il mio lavoro. Sono entrata in servizio e mi hanno assegnato un paziente Covid-19 e ho scoperta che la mia unità è stata convertita per l'emergenza. Nessuna delle infermiere sta usando le mascherine, neanche quelle chirurgiche. Ho parlato con il manager ma abbiamo pochi strumenti per proteggerci, gli ho chiesto di farmi sentire protetta, ho una famiglia, devo tornare a casa... Le cose non miglioreranno per quello che vedo in giro, gli Stati Uniti non sono pronti e le infermiere non hanno le mascherine" è il suo grido di dolore in lacrime dagli Usa (clicca qui per i morti in Usa nella metro).