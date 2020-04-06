Edicola

Coronavirus negli Usa, le lacrime di un'infermiera dell'ospedale di Chicago: "Siamo senza mascherine"

EPIDEMIA

06.04.2020 - 20:13

Il video è di quelli drammatici: un'infermiera americana ha deciso di lasciare il suo lavoro perché il reparto in cui lavora, in un ospedale di Chicago, è stato convertito a pazienti con il Coronavirus e non ci sono neanche le mascherine, neanche quelle chirurgiche. "Ho lasciato il mio lavoro. Sono entrata in servizio e mi hanno assegnato un paziente Covid-19 e ho scoperta che la mia unità è stata convertita per l'emergenza. Nessuna delle infermiere sta usando le mascherine, neanche quelle chirurgiche. Ho parlato con il manager ma abbiamo pochi strumenti per proteggerci, gli ho chiesto di farmi sentire protetta, ho una famiglia, devo tornare a casa... Le cose non miglioreranno per quello che vedo in giro, gli Stati Uniti non sono pronti e le infermiere non hanno le mascherine" è il suo grido di dolore in lacrime dagli Usa (clicca qui per i morti in Usa nella metro).

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

I chose today... ⠀ & my family members who have pre-existing conditions that wouldn’t get a ventilator if they contracted #COVID19 from me ⠀ I had a different idea in mind when I got to my #ICU this morning; I expected to see ALL OF OUR #NURSES & STAFF wearing #N95 masks but ... ⠀ Each ICU room had ‘make-shift’ ante-rooms attached to them created with plastic tarp & massive amounts of tape.. ⠀ A charge Nurse was passing out single N95 masks to nurses with a brown paper bag for them to store their mask in which was to be in inside their plastic ante-rooms & to - - ... ⠀ I asked “well what if there’s possible contamination to that N95 mask..? What about my safety” ⠀ My manager told me “well our staff safety is our main priority right now ... if we get enough masks, we may consider having staff wear surgical masks in the weeks to come..” ⠀ I replied, “But it’s Airborne... those surgical masks won’t protect us ..” ⠀ My manager then tells me “ we’ve kept up with the CDC & it is only when the COVID patient has any aerosol type treatments like a ventilator, nasal cannula, nebulizer etc that’s it’s airborne..otherwise it’s droplet ..” ⠀ I replied “& 90% of our patients are intubated, paralyzed, & positive for COVID.. people not even in the hospital environment are spreading it .. we have to assume everyone is infected..especially in the hospital environment, & ” ⠀ I then told her of nurses wearing a surgical droplet masks on their units & now intubated & fighting for their lives ... ⠀ Tears were streaming down my face & fog in my glasses at this point.. ⠀ I thought to myself.. , ..? ⠀ I asked one last time pleading with tears in my eyes.. ⠀ “Can I please just wear ... I understand we have a shortage but I have my OWN ” ⠀ My manager told me that they couldn’t allow me to wear it. ⠀ So I gave report, & left. ⠀ America is NOT prepared & Nurses are NOT safe. Plz DM me any telehealth jobs.

Un post condiviso da ❥ Imaris | Nursing & Lifestyle (@nurse.iv) in data:

