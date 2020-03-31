Harry e Meghan, il post di addio su Instagram: chiudono l'account reale e fanno un augurio

Lorenzin: “Picco contagi in centro-sud Italia forse tra una settimana”
Harry e Meghan chiudono il loro account Instagram, molto seguito, con un post di addio. Il 31 marzo, come da accordi con la Regina Elisabetta, segna la fine delle rinunce ai doveri reali e anche l'account social dei duchi di Sussex (Sussex Royal) deve essere abbandonato dalla coppia che vive in Canada e adesso si trova negli Usa.
Da aprile i duchi di Sussex non potranno più utilizzare i loro titoli reali e il brand "Sussex Royal" e non rappresenteranno più la Corona britannica. Il saluto è quindi arrivato online per gli oltre 11 milioni di follower. Poi il profilo verrà disattivato.
"Il mondo in questo momento sembra estremamente fragile. Mentre cerchiamo di capire quello che può fare ciascuno di noi in questo cambiamento globale, ci concentreremo su questo nuovo capitolo per capire quale può essere il nostro contributo", è detto nell'ultimo post. "Anche se non ci vedrete più qui, il nostro lavoro continua. Grazie a questa comunità per il supporto, l'ispirazione e l'impegno comune per il bene nel mondo. Non vediamo l'ora di riconnetterci con voi", firmano Harry e Meghan.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community - for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
