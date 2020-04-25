Coronavirus, il principe Carlo fa un video per ricordare il bambino morto da solo dopo aver contratto il virus

25 aprile, Sala canta 'Bella Ciao' dal balcone del Comune accompagnato dal basso di Saturnino
Gran Bretagna
La situazione di morti nel Regno Unito per il Coronavirus si fa particolarmente pesante giorno dopo giorno. Il principe Carlo, colpito dal Coronavirus e guarito qualche settimana fa, attraverso un video su Instagram, ha reso omaggio a un bambino che è morto da solo, il tredicenne Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, di Brixton, Londra, dopo aver contratto il Covid-19. Il principe di Galles ha raccontato che la storia del ragazzo gli ha spezzato il cuore.
Per approfondire leggi anche: Carlo e Camilla: in un video la loro storia d'amore
L'erede al trono ha anche elogiato i musulmani che lavorano nel Servizio Sanitario Nazionale e lottano ogni giorno contro la pandemia. Un video che ha fatto il giro del web nelle ultime ore.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
“I have every confidence in your remarkable capacity to rise to the challenges posed by this crisis, whilst embodying the Ramadan spirit of charity and selflessness.” The Prince of Wales this evening shared a message to Muslims across the UK and the Commonwealth, wishing them a Ramadan Mubarak at the start of the month of #Ramadan, and praised their response to the current health crisis. The pre-recorded video message was shared in a virtual Iftar that brought together young people observing #RamadanAtHome. The online gathering was organised by the @nazlegacyfoundation and @mosaicnetwork, an initiative founded by The Prince of Wales in 2007 and now part of The Prince’s Trust. Visit princeofwales.gov.uk for the full message.
Sardine celebrano il 25 aprile, Sartori: "Dare giusto riconoscimento politico alle donne partigiane"
Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X
Powered by Miles 33
Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria