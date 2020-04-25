Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Coronavirus, il principe Carlo fa un video per ricordare il bambino morto da solo dopo aver contratto il virus

Gran Bretagna

Coronavirus, il principe Carlo fa un video per ricordare il bambino morto da solo dopo aver contratto il virus

25.04.2020 - 16:53

0

La situazione di morti nel Regno Unito per il Coronavirus si fa particolarmente pesante giorno dopo giorno. Il principe Carlo, colpito dal Coronavirus e guarito qualche settimana fa, attraverso un video su Instagram, ha reso omaggio  a un bambino che è morto da solo, il tredicenne Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, di Brixton, Londra, dopo aver contratto il Covid-19. Il principe di Galles ha raccontato che la storia del ragazzo gli ha spezzato il cuore.

Per approfondire leggi anche: Carlo e Camilla: in un video la loro storia d'amore

L'erede al trono ha anche elogiato i musulmani che lavorano nel Servizio Sanitario Nazionale e lottano ogni giorno contro la pandemia. Un video che ha fatto il giro del web nelle ultime ore.

Visualizza questo post su Instagram

“I have every confidence in your remarkable capacity to rise to the challenges posed by this crisis, whilst embodying the Ramadan spirit of charity and selflessness.” The Prince of Wales this evening shared a message to Muslims across the UK and the Commonwealth, wishing them a Ramadan Mubarak at the start of the month of #Ramadan, and praised their response to the current health crisis. The pre-recorded video message was shared in a virtual Iftar that brought together young people observing #RamadanAtHome. The online gathering was organised by the @nazlegacyfoundation and @mosaicnetwork, an initiative founded by The Prince of Wales in 2007 and now part of The Prince’s Trust. Visit princeofwales.gov.uk for the full message.

Un post condiviso da Clarence House (@clarencehouse) in data:

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Violano divieti per fare sesso in auto: amanti multati

Violano divieti per fare sesso in auto: amanti multati

Perugia, la Provincia fa dietrofront: chiusi gli orti

Perugia, la Provincia fa dietrofront: chiusi gli orti

Benedetta Rossi, cosa fa il cane Nuvola che sta sempre in casa: la food blogger sotto la pioggia Video

Benedetta Rossi, cosa fa il cane Nuvola che sta sempre in casa: la food blogger sotto la pioggia Video

Mediagallery

Colori 2 Minuti_Time is out of joint alla Galleria Nazionale di Roma

Colori 2 Minuti_Time is out of joint alla Galleria Nazionale di Roma

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 25 aprile 2020 Colori 2 Minuti_Time is out of joint alla Galleria Nazionale di Roma La Galleria Nazionale d’Arte Moderna e Contemporanea, diretta da Cristiana Collu, scrive un nuovo capitolo della sua storia portando a compimento l’ampio processo di trasformazione, riorganizzazione e riallestimento, iniziato il 21 giugno 2016, con la restituzione al pubblico di spazi ...

 
Caffè e biscottini. Scopriteli su Camera con Vista su La 7

Caffè e biscottini. Scopriteli su Camera con Vista su La 7

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 25 aprile 2020 Caffè e biscottini. Scopriteli su Camera con Vista su La 7 Camera con Vista, la trasmissione di Alexander Jakhnagiev in onda su La7 domenica 26 aprile alle 10.35 di mattina e in replica lunedì alle 01.00. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Sardine celebrano il 25 aprile, Sartori: "Dare giusto riconoscimento politico alle donne partigiane"

Sardine celebrano il 25 aprile, Sartori: "Dare giusto riconoscimento politico alle donne partigiane"

(Agenzia Vista) Bologna, 25 aprile 2020 Le sardine celebrano il 25 aprile, Sartori: "Dare riconoscimento politico alle donne partigiane" "Oggi vogliamo ricordare" le donne partigiane "sia perchè è giusto farlo sia perchè vogliamo dargli il riconoscimento politico che meritano, questo è il nostro pensiero". Così il leader delle Sardine, Mattia Sartoti, in una diretta facebook sulla pagina delle ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Amici di Maria De Filippi, la versione speciale cambia nome. Tutte le novità del programma che andrà in onda

Televisione

Amici di Maria De Filippi, la versione speciale cambia nome. Tutte le novità del programma che andrà in onda

La versione speciale di Amici di Maria De Filippi ci sarà e cambia nome. Amici All Stars diventa Amici Speciali e si porrà come obiettivo quello di fare qualcosa di concreto ...

25.04.2020

Una vita, le anticipazioni della soap del mese di maggio: nuovi amori e colpi di scena in tv su Canale 5

Televisione

Una vita, le anticipazioni della soap del mese di maggio: nuovi amori e colpi di scena in tv su Canale 5

La soap di Canale 5 "Una vita" che va in onda alle ore 14,10, tiene i telespettatori col fiato sospeso nel mese di maggio 2020. Qui alcune anticipazioni di ciò che succederà ...

25.04.2020

Verissimo, anticipazioni e ospiti di oggi 25 aprile 2020 con Silvia Toffanin su Canale 5

Televisione

Verissimo, anticipazioni e ospiti di oggi 25 aprile 2020 con Silvia Toffanin su Canale 5

Oggi, sabato 25 aprile 2020, su Canale 5, nuovo appuntamento alle ore 16 con “Verissimo- le storie“, condotto da Silvia Toffanin. Continua ad allungarsi la lista di artisti e ...

25.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33