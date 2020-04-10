Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Coronavirus, fosse comuni a New York: il drone scopre le bare sepolte una accanto all'altra

Pandemia

Coronavirus, fosse comuni a New York: il drone scopre le bare sepolte una accanto all'altra

10.04.2020 - 12:43

0

Le immagini del drone scoprono e mostrano fosse comuni negli Usa, vicino a New York. Effetti devastanti del Coronavirus negli States. Si vedono (riportiamo una foto di utente Twitter), decine di bare una accanto all'altra. Il luogo di sepoltura si trova al largo del Bronx, ad Hart Island, che da oltre 150 anni viene utilizzato per tumulare chi non può permettersi funerali o posti al cimitero.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Elettra Lamborghini, fidanzato distratto dalla Playstation: lei abbassa la maglia e scopre il seno Video

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

Video Paola Di Benedetto Madre Natura, la vincitrice del Grande Fratello Vip 4

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi a Città della Pieve: intervengono i vigili del fuoco

Incendio nella casa di Mario Draghi: intervento dei vigili del fuoco

Mediagallery

Lockdown Parigi, la soprano Veronica Antonelli canta Bella Ciao

Lockdown Parigi, la soprano Veronica Antonelli canta Bella Ciao

Parigi, 10 apr. (askanews) - Nel giorno numero 24 di lockdown la soprano francese (con origini italiane) Veronica Antonelli allieta il vicinato del 18esimo arrondissement di Parigi intonando "Bella Ciao" e poi "Le Chant des partisans", celebre canto della resistenza francese. La sera alle 20 in Rue André d'Antoine la gente ascolta e applaude: "È vero su questa strada non ci conosciamo, ma la sera ...

 
Autocertificazioni e uscite, i rischi secondo l'avvocato Assumma

Autocertificazioni e uscite, i rischi secondo l'avvocato Assumma

Roma, 10 apr. (askanews) - Pasqua e Pasquetta blindate nell'Italia del lockdown, con supermercati e alimentari chiusi anche domenica e lunedì in tutto il Paese per fare in modo che gli italiani non escano a fare la spesa e controlli rafforzati per chi tenta di raggiungere le seconde case nel lungo weekend festivo. Mentre si prospetta un prolungamento delle misure restrittive anti-coronavirus, ...

 
Sala: "Autorizzare test su anticorpi anche se non sicuri al 100%"

Sala: "Autorizzare test su anticorpi anche se non sicuri al 100%"

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 10 aprile 2020 Sala: "Autorizzare test su anticorpi anche se non sicuri al 100%" "Noi non sappiamo quanti sono gli immuni, perchè non sono ancora stati autorizzati ufficialmente questi test. Alcune regioni come Emilia Romagna e Veneto sono già partiti, non la Lombardia, però qui mi rivolgo alla scienza e al governo, autorizzateli anche se non sicuri al 100% perché è peggio ...

 
Eurogruppo, pacchetto per 500 mld di euro, per ora no Coronabond

Eurogruppo, pacchetto per 500 mld di euro, per ora no Coronabond

Milano, 10 apr. (askanews) - Finalmente un sollievo dopo giorni di tensione ai massimi livelli: l'Eurogruppo ha trovato un accordo che accomuna tutti: dall'Italia all'Olanda, fino ad oggi ai poli opposti dell'animata discussione su come arginare la crisi economica generata dalla pandemia di coronavirus. In realtà è solo un primo accordo a cui manca buona parte della sostanza che più divideva in ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv, L'albero degli zoccoli di Ermanno Olmi omaggio a Bergamo oggi venerdì 10 aprile

Televisione

Stasera in tv, L'albero degli zoccoli di Ermanno Olmi omaggio a Bergamo oggi venerdì 10 aprile

Un film che è un omaggio affettuoso alla Lombardia e segnatamente a Bergamo. Un film che è soprattutto un capolavoro. Su Rai3, stasera venerdì 10 aprile alle 21.00, andrà in ...

10.04.2020

Stasera in tv Twilight su Italia: le anticipazioni del film di venerdì 10 aprile 2020: cast di primo piano

Televisione

Stasera in tv Twilight su Italia Uno: le anticipazioni del film di venerdì 10 aprile 2020: cast di primo piano

Gli appassionati di Twilight sono pronti. E' arrivato il momento di vedere il film in tv. Il primo appuntamento di una saga amata. Stasera, venerdì 10 aprile, alle ore 21,25, ...

10.04.2020

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di venerdì 10 aprile: c'è Twilight su Italia Uno, la Via Crucis su Rai Uno

Televisione

Stasera in tv, programmi e film di venerdì 10 aprile: c'è Twilight su Italia Uno, la Via Crucis su Rai Uno

Oggi, Venerdì Santo, programmazione importante in tv. Stasera, venerdì 10 aprile 2020, su Rai Uno è previsto il rito della Via Crucis celebrato da papa Francesco e su Italia ...

10.04.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33