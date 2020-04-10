Coronavirus, fosse comuni a New York: il drone scopre le bare sepolte una accanto all'altra

Sala: "Autorizzare test su anticorpi anche se non sicuri al 100%"
Pandemia
Le immagini del drone scoprono e mostrano fosse comuni negli Usa, vicino a New York. Effetti devastanti del Coronavirus negli States. Si vedono (riportiamo una foto di utente Twitter), decine di bare una accanto all'altra. Il luogo di sepoltura si trova al largo del Bronx, ad Hart Island, che da oltre 150 anni viene utilizzato per tumulare chi non può permettersi funerali o posti al cimitero.
Hart Island becomes the place where bodies are stored after not being claimed in hospitals overrun by deaths from the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These burials usually happen only once a week but are taking place daily now. https://t.co/PmHdRb6wsk pic.twitter.com/wqZxeVX2EL— Lucas Jackson (@Lucas_Jackson_) April 9, 2020
Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X
Powered by Miles 33
Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria