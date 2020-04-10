Coronavirus, fosse comuni a New York: il drone scopre le bare sepolte una accanto all'altra

Le immagini del drone scoprono e mostrano fosse comuni negli Usa, vicino a New York. Effetti devastanti del Coronavirus negli States. Si vedono (riportiamo una foto di utente Twitter), decine di bare una accanto all'altra. Il luogo di sepoltura si trova al largo del Bronx, ad Hart Island, che da oltre 150 anni viene utilizzato per tumulare chi non può permettersi funerali o posti al cimitero.

Hart Island becomes the place where bodies are stored after not being claimed in hospitals overrun by deaths from the Coronavirus (COVID-19). These burials usually happen only once a week but are taking place daily now. https://t.co/PmHdRb6wsk pic.twitter.com/wqZxeVX2EL