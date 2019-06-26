Edicola

Purecircle Holdings Announces Name Change to Pure CE

26.06.2019 - 11:45

0

- SINGAPORE, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure CE Pte Ltd, formerly Purecircle Holdings Pte Ltd today announced that it changed its corporate name from "Purecircle Holdings" to "Pure CE".

Pure CE updated its corporate name and branding to better reflect its identity as a leading private equity company, at the center of one of the most socially and economically current industries in the world – the circular economy. At the same time, the changes acknowledge the unique contribution of each individual Pure CE brand and business to the success of the overall organisation.

Circular economy is not just about saving resources, but is instead a strategy to use available resources in a smarter way. Underpinned by a transition to renewable energy sources, the circular model builds long-term resilience, generates business and economic opportunities, and provides environmental and social benefits.

"We are excited to introduce the new Pure CE name and identity to better reflect the global nature of the shift towards circular economy business, more clearly articulating who we have become and who we aspire to be," noted Paul Gandy, MD.  "With this clarity and focus, we can now get on with what we do best: bringing the best commercially viable products and solutions to meet the demands of legislation change such as the banning of single-use plastics."

Pure CE is an advanced and ground-breaking private equity corporation with a mission to identify and evolve conceptual ideas into globally changing businesses. Advocating the transition to a circular economy, Pure CE has brought together a world-class team of leading experts and practitioners with a strong focus on Biotech, Cleantech and Healthcare industries.

Our family of brands includes : Purecog®, Peregrine Analytics®, Mintaga®.  

Contact: Joy Demata, E: joy@purecircleholdings.com, T: +971 (0) 569990005

 

