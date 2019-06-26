Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Safran and Orolia Launch Global Resilient PNT Partnership

26.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- Enables Complex Military Missions in GNSS Denied Environments

LES ULIS, France, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Safran and Orolia announced a strategic partnership at the Paris Air Show to offer the latest resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions for military forces, especially in GNSS denied environments.

This partnership will provide mission-critical equipment for air, land, sea and space programs in environments where GNSS signals are not available or degraded. Whether the outage is unintentional or intentional (jamming, meaconing or spoofing), the Safran-Orolia partnership will provide an alternative to GNSS-dependent military systems.

The Safran-Orolia team will offer military forces an unparalleled convergence of the industry's leading PNT capabilities, including Orolia's portfolio of precise timing references and PNT sensor fusion technology, as well as Safran's proven defense inertial navigation solutions. Initial program priorities include navigation warfare (NAVWAR), along with mobile and fixed PNT solutions.

"Today's military operations are increasingly mobile and global, with mission priorities that often bring them into territories where GNSS jamming and spoofing are becoming common threats," said Orolia CEO Jean-Yves Courtois. "We're proud to introduce this unique resilient PNT military partnership to better protect and enable mobile operations for NATO and allied countries worldwide."

"In a world full of uncertainty, our partnership will provide autonomous and sovereign PNT solutions to Armed Forces facing harsh GNSS denied environments," said Safran Electronics & Defense Chief Executive Officer Martin Sion.

About OroliaOrolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations. With locations in more than 100 countries, Orolia provides virtually failsafe GNSS and PNT solutions to support military and commercial applications worldwide. Time and Location You Can Trust™. www.orolia.com 

About SafranSafran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 92,000 employees and sales of 21 billion euros in 2018. Safran is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, and is part of the CAC 40 and Euro Stoxx 50 indices. www.safran-group.com or www.safran-electronics-defense.com

Press Contacts: Sophie Zangs, Orolia+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33sophie.zangs@orolia.com 

Pascal Debergé, Safran Electronics & Defense+33 (0)1 55 60 41 38pascal.deberge@safrangroup.com

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

E' di Speziali il corpo ritrovato a Fontivegge

Corpo ritrovato
a Fontivegge

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Trovato cadavere a Fontivegge, indaga la Procura

Trovato cadavere a Fontivegge, indaga la Procura

Mediagallery

Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica

Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 giugno 2019 Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro A Repubblica. Al centro di numerose polemiche, la stazione era stata chiusa nell'autunno del 2018 in seguito al crollo di una scala mobile nel giorno della partita di Champions League tra Roma e CSKA Mosca. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti così

Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti così

Roma, 25 giu. (askanews) - È festa grande di cori e tricolori a Montpellier, in Francia. Continua il sogno mondiale delle azzurre del calcio: con un 2-0 alla Cina agli ottavi, l'Italia vola ai quarti di finale. Il vantaggio è arrivato dopo un quarto d'ora con Valentina Giacinti. "Questo gruppo è forte e compatto, e vuole portare a casa sempre di più, vogliamo fare tanto e dimostrarlo agli ...

 
'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni

'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni

Roma, 26 giu. (askanews) - La Dia di Bologna ha sequestrato beni per 2 milioni e 300mila euro a diverse persone nello sviluppo dell'indagine Aemilia contro la 'ndrangheta in Emilia-Romagna, per una maxi truffa ai danni del ministero dell'Economia e Finanze. Individuata un'operazione fraudolenta della 'ndrine, insieme a esponenti della cosca "Grande Aracri" di Cutro. Sulla base di una sentenza ...

 
Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano

Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano

(Agenzia Vista) Napoli, 26 giugno 2019 Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano All'alba di questa mattina l'operazione dei carabinieri del Ros e del Comando provinciale di Napoli con l' esecuzione su tutto il territorio nazionale di 126 provvedimenti cautelari emessi dal Gip di Napoli su richiesta della Procura nei confronti di appartenenti ai clan Contini, Mallardo e Licciardi / ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

L'EVENTO

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

Vince il 58esimo concorso delle Infiorate di Spello “Fonte di borgo” (infiorata n. 10). Il gruppo del maestro infioratore Francesco Guidi, già vincitore delle infiorate 2013, ...

23.06.2019

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Moon in june

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Carmen Consoli chiude stasera, 23 giugno, un'edizione da "tutto esaurito" di Moon in june a Isola Maggiore sul lago Trasimeno. Organizzatori già al lavoro per il 2020.

23.06.2019

Concerti dedicati ai paesaggi musicali

Emozioni umbre

Concerti dedicati
ai paesaggi musicali

Tutto pronto per “Emozioni umbre paesaggi musicali”, iniziativa organizzata dalla Fondazione internazionale Assisi di concerto con il conservatorio Morlacchi di Perugia, con ...

19.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33