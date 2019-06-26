Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

GroupSense accelerates international expansion with the appointment of industry veteran Peter Ruijters as Vice President of International Sales

26.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- Ruijters has been instrumental in the European launch of many security product and service companies, including SonicWall, Fortinet, PhishMe and LastLine. He brings to GroupSense a robust partner and customer network and more than two decades of experience in the international security market. His prior successes and deep network uniquely position him to accelerate GroupSense's international business.

"GroupSense serves global clients and we are thrilled to be expanding our presence to better serve the local markets. The rapid pace at which companies are adopting our services validates an unanswered need in the market which we can solve," Kurtis Minder, CEO, said. "EU regulations, the political climate and increasing digitization are driving the need for more advanced cyber intelligence. Our managed offering makes this emerging discipline more approachable for organizations without the staffing and capability to run a cyber intelligence program in-house."

The appointment of Ruijters bolsters GroupSense's ability to serve current international clients, as well as further expand into the region.

"When I heard the GroupSense story, I was immediately excited," Ruijters said. "I am looking forward to accelerating the GroupSense growth. I am convinced that GroupSense has the right formula for technology and the managed approach to meet the growing need for cyber reconnaissance. We will have a meaningful impact."

About GroupSense GroupSense is a leading provider of cyber intelligence services. GroupSense is not a feed, nor a search engine for the dark web. GroupSense is people, empowered by proprietary technology, helping information security and intel teams realize value. We are trusted by governments worldwide to assist in cyber intel program development, election monitoring, and anti-fraud and risk measures. GroupSense tracks known and suspected threat actors and groups, publishing its research regularly. Learn more at groupsense.io.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

E' di Speziali il corpo ritrovato a Fontivegge

Corpo ritrovato
a Fontivegge

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Trovato cadavere a Fontivegge, indaga la Procura

Trovato cadavere a Fontivegge, indaga la Procura

Mediagallery

Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica

Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 26 giugno 2019 Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro Repubblica Riapre a Roma la fermata della metro A Repubblica. Al centro di numerose polemiche, la stazione era stata chiusa nell'autunno del 2018 in seguito al crollo di una scala mobile nel giorno della partita di Champions League tra Roma e CSKA Mosca. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti così

Mondiali calcio, le azzurre ai quarti: forti e unite, avanti così

Roma, 25 giu. (askanews) - È festa grande di cori e tricolori a Montpellier, in Francia. Continua il sogno mondiale delle azzurre del calcio: con un 2-0 alla Cina agli ottavi, l'Italia vola ai quarti di finale. Il vantaggio è arrivato dopo un quarto d'ora con Valentina Giacinti. "Questo gruppo è forte e compatto, e vuole portare a casa sempre di più, vogliamo fare tanto e dimostrarlo agli ...

 
'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni

'Ndrangheta, truffa allo Stato: sequestrati beni per 2,3 milioni

Roma, 26 giu. (askanews) - La Dia di Bologna ha sequestrato beni per 2 milioni e 300mila euro a diverse persone nello sviluppo dell'indagine Aemilia contro la 'ndrangheta in Emilia-Romagna, per una maxi truffa ai danni del ministero dell'Economia e Finanze. Individuata un'operazione fraudolenta della 'ndrine, insieme a esponenti della cosca "Grande Aracri" di Cutro. Sulla base di una sentenza ...

 
Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano

Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano

(Agenzia Vista) Napoli, 26 giugno 2019 Camorra, 126 arresti colpita l'Alleanza di Secondigliano All'alba di questa mattina l'operazione dei carabinieri del Ros e del Comando provinciale di Napoli con l' esecuzione su tutto il territorio nazionale di 126 provvedimenti cautelari emessi dal Gip di Napoli su richiesta della Procura nei confronti di appartenenti ai clan Contini, Mallardo e Licciardi / ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

L'EVENTO

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

Vince il 58esimo concorso delle Infiorate di Spello “Fonte di borgo” (infiorata n. 10). Il gruppo del maestro infioratore Francesco Guidi, già vincitore delle infiorate 2013, ...

23.06.2019

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Moon in june

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Carmen Consoli chiude stasera, 23 giugno, un'edizione da "tutto esaurito" di Moon in june a Isola Maggiore sul lago Trasimeno. Organizzatori già al lavoro per il 2020.

23.06.2019

Concerti dedicati ai paesaggi musicali

Emozioni umbre

Concerti dedicati
ai paesaggi musicali

Tutto pronto per “Emozioni umbre paesaggi musicali”, iniziativa organizzata dalla Fondazione internazionale Assisi di concerto con il conservatorio Morlacchi di Perugia, con ...

19.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33