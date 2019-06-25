Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Dynata Launches New Marketplace to Revolutionise Access to First-Party Consumer Data

25.06.2019 - 18:16

0

- DALLAS, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynata, a global leader in first-party data and data services, introduces Dynata Marketplace, an integrated, multi-supplier, automated research platform. Dynata Marketplace enables researchers to seamlessly blend Dynata's global, high-quality, first-party consumer data with multiple third-party data providers, within a single platform, to conduct research studies around the world.

Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata, commented, "For the first time, companies can now easily access our reliable, scalable first-party data together with data suppliers of their choice. The Dynata Marketplace streamlines research operations, reducing cost and complexity of research for our customers, while providing intuitive control over projects through a single, integrated data platform."

The new marketplace is the only automated, multi-supplier platform that provides direct access to Dynata's industry-leading permissioned, first-party data, covering over 60 million consumers worldwide. Additionally, it offers customers a unique customised approach compared to other programmatic insights exchanges. Dynata Marketplace gives clients the ability to tailor their own private marketplace comprised of preferred consumer data suppliers, rather than requiring them to select from a predetermined list of providers.

"Clients who love working with Dynata but want to source survey data from multiple suppliers, have been clear about their desire for a simple, unified access point to Dynata's data alongside that of other data suppliers," said EVP of Product Development, Tiama Hanson-Drury. "We created a private marketplace to meet this need and provide the capabilities researchers want within a single platform, superior to any currently available alternative," she added.

Dynata Marketplace is accessible within Dynata's Samplify automated research platform, a scalable solution that provides a single point of access for research studies, worldwide. It offers 24/7 access to research data and an A-to-Z toolset that includes survey scripting, targeting and selection, data visualisation, and analytical tools. Clients have three options for service delivery:

About DynataDynata is one of the world's leading providers of first-party data contributed by consumers and business professionals. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million people globally and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its core first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing spectrum, from market research to marketing and advertising. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research agencies, media and advertising agencies, consulting and investment firms, and healthcare and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information, go to www.dynata.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808175/Dynata_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

E' di Speziali il corpo ritrovato a Fontivegge

Novità sul corpo ritrovato a Fontivegge

Vinti due milioni in Umbria

Vinti due milioni in Umbria

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Mediagallery

Sea Watch, Bartolo (PSE): "Al Parlamento UE appello perchè altri stati membri li facciano sbarcare"

Sea Watch, Bartolo (PSE): "Al Parlamento UE appello perchè altri stati membri li facciano sbarcare"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 25 giugno 2019 Sea Watch, Bartolo (PSE): "Al Parlamento UE appello perchè altri stati membri li facciano sbarcare" "Al Parlamento UE appello perchè altri stati membri li facciano sbarcare". Così l'eurodeputato Pietro Bartolo (PSE), medico responsabile delle prime visite a tutti i migranti che sbarcano a Lampedusa, intervistato al Parlamento Europeo. Fonte: Agenzia Vista ...

 
Ndrangheta, blitz in Emilia contro cosca Grande Aracri

Ndrangheta, blitz in Emilia contro cosca Grande Aracri

Milano, 25 giu. (askanews) - La Polizia di Stato di Bologna, in collaborazione con quella di Parma, Reggio Emilia, Piacenza e con il coordinamento del Servizio Centrale Operativo, ha eseguito una vasta operazione nei confronti dei "Grandi Aracri" di Cutro, un clan della 'ndrangheta che opera in Emilia. Nell'ambito dell'operazione, denominata Grimilde, sono stati impegnati circa 300 tra donne e ...

 
Per 94% delle donne igiene intima è priorità, più di cura capelli

Per 94% delle donne igiene intima è priorità, più di cura capelli

Milano, 25 giu. (askanews) - Il 94% delle donne considera l'igiene intima l'abitudine più importante della loro quotidianità, come lavarsi i denti e più della cura dei capelli, essenziale per l'88% delle intervistate. È quanto emerge dall'indagine 'Una questione molto intima', ricerca condotta da Edelman Intelligence per la multinazionale farmaceutica Mylan. Igiene intima che impone regole da ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

L'EVENTO

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

Vince il 58esimo concorso delle Infiorate di Spello “Fonte di borgo” (infiorata n. 10). Il gruppo del maestro infioratore Francesco Guidi, già vincitore delle infiorate 2013, ...

23.06.2019

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Moon in june

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Carmen Consoli chiude stasera, 23 giugno, un'edizione da "tutto esaurito" di Moon in june a Isola Maggiore sul lago Trasimeno. Organizzatori già al lavoro per il 2020.

23.06.2019

Concerti dedicati ai paesaggi musicali

Emozioni umbre

Concerti dedicati
ai paesaggi musicali

Tutto pronto per “Emozioni umbre paesaggi musicali”, iniziativa organizzata dalla Fondazione internazionale Assisi di concerto con il conservatorio Morlacchi di Perugia, con ...

19.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33