Ulterion® Coatings Make Paper Packaging Truly Sustainable

25.06.2019 - 13:45

0

- In its first major product rollout, well over 2 million paper cups coated with Ulterion® have been sold by a major fast-food chain and no complaints have been received.  Paper cups coated with Ulterion® are available now from major cup converters throughout North America and will soon be available in Europe. 

Surendra Jain, Chairman of Jain Chem states, "We created Ulterion® coatings to help the world flourish in a clean environment." Manoj Jain, CEO of Jain Chem continues, "When we considered the amount of packaging waste that occurs in our culture, we realized that we could really contribute to the circular economy."

About Jain Chem, Ltd.  Founded in 1977, Jain Chem, Ltd. specializes in designing customized and unique chemical solutions for our customers across a number of downstream businesses, including paper, packaging and textiles.  Our product innovation strategy is focused on developing environmentally friendly, green and sustainable products. We believe in delivering performance, added value and a competitive edge with our products that help differentiate our customers from their competition in the global marketplace.  Jain Chem adheres to the highest quality, safety and environmental standards and our manufacturing facility is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

More information can be found at www.Ulterion.com.

Contact: Gil Sherman, Sales Manager, Jain Chem, Ltd. (864) 323-6993

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927859/Ulterion_Logo.jpg

