Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Lightyear Unveils the World's First Long-range Solar Car

25.06.2019 - 10:15

0

-

Lightyear was founded in 2016 by alumni of Solar Team Eindhoven, which won the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge. Since the launch, Lightyear has received awards, grants and support from key investors. This allowed them to develop a prototype for the first long-range solar car in just two years. Lightyear One has been engineered to optimize efficiency and safety. It has a longer battery range than its competitors and charges whenever it's in the sun.

"Climate change is such a frightening development that it's almost paralyzing," remarked Hoefsloot. "We decided to do the opposite; as engineers, we believed we could do something. Lightyear One represents an opportunity to change mobility for the better."

And this is just the beginning. "Since new technology has a high unit cost, we have to start in an exclusive market. The next models we plan to develop will have a significantly lower purchase price. In addition, future models will be provided to autonomous and shared car fleets, so the purchase price can be divided amongst a large group of users. Combined with the low operating costs of the vehicle, we aim to provide premium mobility for a low price per kilometer."

About LightyearLightyear's mission is to make clean mobility available to everyone, everywhere. Lightyear develops electric cars with energy-efficient design and integrated solar cells. Drivers could go up to 20,000 kilometers a year on the sun, depending on the climate. The fast-growing company was founded in 2016 and now has more than 100 employees.The team is a mix of young talent and experience from the automotive industry, including former employees of Tesla and Ferrari. Lightyear also opened its own production facility in Helmond. In less than two years, the company has raised over 20 million euros from reservations, investments and grants. They were awarded CES Climate Change Innovator, Postcode Lottery Green Challenge Finalist, and, recently, Lightyear received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 848620. www.lightyear.one

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928326/Lightyear_One_At_home.jpg 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Vinti due milioni in Umbria

Vinti due milioni in Umbria

Muore chef di primo piano, una città in lutto

Muore chef di primo piano, una città in lutto

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Auto si ribalta all'alba, c'è un ferito

Mediagallery

Alpitour ed Europ Assistance: una app per la salute in viaggio

Alpitour ed Europ Assistance: una app per la salute in viaggio

Milano, 25 giu. (askanews) - Una piattaforma digitale di assistenza sanitaria per chi è in viaggio. Alpitour ed Europ Assistance hanno presentato "MyClinic", strumento digitale integrato nella app di MyAlpitour World. "L'idea - ha detto ad askanews Gabriele Burgio, presidente e amministratore delegato del Gruppo Alpitour - è quella che un tour operator deve dare sempre il massimo dei servizi, e ...

 
Alleanza Africa-Europa, Hogan (Commissario Ue): "Prima dichiarazione politica Ue-African Union"

Alleanza Africa-Europa, Hogan (Commissario Ue): "Prima dichiarazione politica Ue-African Union"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 giugno 2019 Alleanza Africa-Europa, Hogan (Commissario Ue): "Prima dichiarazione politica Ue-African Union" "Prima dichiarazione politica Ue-African Union". Così Phil Hogan Commissario per l'economia rurale e l'agricoltura della African Union, a margine della terza conferenza ministeriale per l'agricoltura Ue-African Union, svoltasi presso il Palazzo Fao a Roma. Fonte: ...

 
Sea Watch, l'appello del migrante: "Siamo scappati dalle prigioni libiche fateci sbarcare"

Sea Watch, l'appello del migrante: "Siamo scappati dalle prigioni libiche fateci sbarcare"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 25 giugno 2019 Sea Watch, l'appello del migrante: "Siamo scappati dalle prigioni libiche fateci sbarcare" La Sea Watch su Twitter: "Sette giorni fa, Hermann si è rivolto agli europei per chiedere la loro solidarietà. Finora la situazione è peggiorata per le 42 persone ancora bloccate sulla #SeaWatch3. Fuggite dalle prigioni di tortura libiche, l'UE priva i loro diritti umani ...

 
Alleanza Africa-Europa, Sacko (Commissario African Union): "Rafforzeremo rapporto con Ue"

Alleanza Africa-Europa, Sacko (Commissario African Union): "Rafforzeremo rapporto con Ue"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 21 giugno 2019 Alleanza Africa-Europa, Sacko (Commissario African Union): "Rafforzeremo rapporto con Ue" "Rafforzeremo rapporto con Ue". Così Josefa Sacko, Commissario per l'economia rurale e l'agricoltura della African Union, a margine della terza conferenza ministeriale per l'agricoltura Ue-African Union, svoltasi presso il Palazzo Fao a Roma. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

L'EVENTO

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

Vince il 58esimo concorso delle Infiorate di Spello “Fonte di borgo” (infiorata n. 10). Il gruppo del maestro infioratore Francesco Guidi, già vincitore delle infiorate 2013, ...

23.06.2019

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Moon in june

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Carmen Consoli chiude stasera, 23 giugno, un'edizione da "tutto esaurito" di Moon in june a Isola Maggiore sul lago Trasimeno. Organizzatori già al lavoro per il 2020.

23.06.2019

Concerti dedicati ai paesaggi musicali

Emozioni umbre

Concerti dedicati
ai paesaggi musicali

Tutto pronto per “Emozioni umbre paesaggi musicali”, iniziativa organizzata dalla Fondazione internazionale Assisi di concerto con il conservatorio Morlacchi di Perugia, con ...

19.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33