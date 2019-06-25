Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

2019 World Industrial and Energy Internet Expo held in E. China's Changzhou

25.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- The expo included a summit, an exhibition of industrial and energy Internet applications, five sub-forums and an industrial app competition.

77 companies attended the expo, including Honeywell International Inc., itelligence AG, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., China Mobile, China Telecom, Baidu Cloud, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) and other famous domestic and foreign companies, as well as 21 leading local innovative enterprises of Changzhou, including Trina Solar, Wanbang NE and CAXA Changzhou branch, etc.

Xu Wenwei, director of the board and chief strategy marketing officer of Huawei, said during the summit of the expo that the development of industrial Internet still faces many challenges, such as insufficient network connection, high connection cost, data mismatch, and low cybersecurity. To deal with these challenges, Huawei is looking for partners to create a cross-field and cross-industry industrial platform, based on its own advantage in informatization and digitalization.

Changzhou in recent years has attracted many advanced industrial Internet platforms to settle in the city, including CASICloud, CAXA and Huawei cloud innovation center, and has cultivated local enterprises such as Tengen Group, Focusight Technology Co., Ltd. and Risun Technology Co., Ltd. Some local companies are actively exploring the industrial Internet application in energy field. For example, Wanbang NE is seeking to make its charging platform Star Charge adaptable in more regions across the world.

Wang Quan, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, said in his speech that in the future, Changzhou will focus more on "Internet +" in industry and energy sectors, and vigorously promote the integration of industrial Internet and real economy, empowering medium and small enterprises and giving birth to new industries and new economies. He also mentioned that by building smart manufacturing and smart energy brands, Changzhou will improve its level of industrialization, enhance the efficiency of clean energy production and utilization, and form an innovative industrial chain with core competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/928183/World_Industrial_Energy_Internet_Expo_2019.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Vinti due milioni in Umbria

Vinti due milioni in Umbria

Muore chef di primo piano, una città in lutto

Muore chef di primo piano, una città in lutto

Ladri scatenati nelle abitazioni

Mediagallery

Innovazione, verso la commercializzazione della carne coltivata

Innovazione, verso la commercializzazione della carne coltivata

Roma, 24 giu. (askanews) - Coltivare la carne? Si può, si sta già facendo, e presto ne vedremo l'evidenza sul mercato. Ne è certo il professor Mark Post, che dopo aver fatto ricerca sul tema ha già lanciato una start up che nel giro al massimo di tre anni saprà produrre veri hamburger senza passare dal mattatoio. E' uno degli incontri di eccellenza che hanno vissuto a Roma i selezionatissimi ...

 
Sala: emozione incredibile, rivincita su Ema ma più importante

Sala: emozione incredibile, rivincita su Ema ma più importante

Losanna, 24 giu. (askanews) - "Un'emozione incredibile, sono contentissimo per Milano e l'Italia. Festeggiano stasera e poi cominciamo subito a lavorare. Per me è bastata emotivamente una rivincita dopo Ema, ma se devo dire questa è più importante. Perdere una seconda volta sarebbe stato alquanto seccante, ci voleva". Lo ha detto il sindaco di Milano, Giuseppe Sala, dopo l'assegnazione a ...

 
Ue, Juncker commosso: "Fiero di essere stato piccola parte di qualcosa di più grande" SOTTOTITOLI

Ue, Juncker commosso: "Fiero di essere stato piccola parte di qualcosa di più grande" SOTTOTITOLI

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 24 giugno 2019 Ue, Juncker commsso in conferenza: "Fiero di essere stato piccola parte di qualcosa di più grande" "Ognuno di noi ha contribuito a scrivere una bella pagina della storia europea. Voglio rendere omaggio ai funzionari pubblici, senza di loro non avremmo fatto niente. Io sono fiero di essere stato una piccola parte di qualcosa di più grande.” Così il ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

L'EVENTO

Infiorate di Spello, vince Fonte di borgo

Vince il 58esimo concorso delle Infiorate di Spello “Fonte di borgo” (infiorata n. 10). Il gruppo del maestro infioratore Francesco Guidi, già vincitore delle infiorate 2013, ...

23.06.2019

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Moon in june

L'arrivo di Carmen Consoli a Isola Maggiore FOTOGALLERY

Carmen Consoli chiude stasera, 23 giugno, un'edizione da "tutto esaurito" di Moon in june a Isola Maggiore sul lago Trasimeno. Organizzatori già al lavoro per il 2020.

23.06.2019

Concerti dedicati ai paesaggi musicali

Emozioni umbre

Concerti dedicati
ai paesaggi musicali

Tutto pronto per “Emozioni umbre paesaggi musicali”, iniziativa organizzata dalla Fondazione internazionale Assisi di concerto con il conservatorio Morlacchi di Perugia, con ...

19.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33