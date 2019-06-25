Edicola

Polyplastics Develops New DURACON (R) POM Grades for Automotive Fuel System Components

25.06.2019 - 07:45

0

- (Images: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/201906197708/_prw_PI1fl_92j2k2Tf.jpg)

The company has commercially launched DURACON (R) H140-54C, a high-flow/high-rigidity grade with a melt flow rate (MFR) of around 14. This material suits a wide range of molding conditions (cylinder conditions, injection pressure) and is used in Europe. The aim of going to a more rigid material is to allow products to be made thinner. Meanwhile, the higher flow suppresses increases in peak pressure that occur during injection molding due to thin walling. DURACON (R) H140-54C facilitates the production of small, thin-wall parts.

Polyplastics has also announced a developmental POM grade which provides exceptional acid resistance. Historically, one of POM's limitations has been its vulnerability to strong acids, but this new material provides significant improvements. The acid-resistant grade is targeted at a range of fuel system applications including ORVR valves, cut-off valves, and fuel pump module flange parts which are attached to the outside of fuel tanks. These parts can be damaged by the acidity in automotive cleaning liquids, acid rain, and other substances.

Polyplastics has also developed an electrically conductive grade for use in components that surround fuel as a measure against static electricity. Typically, when resin is imparted with conductivity, it often affects certain performance characteristics, resulting in less flowability and toughness. However, this grade successfully imparts conductivity while also maintaining POM's key performance attributes, including flowability and toughness.

Please also visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/en/product/lines/pom_car/index.html

About PolyplasticsThe Polyplastics Group is a global leader in the development and production of engineering thermoplastics. The Group's product portfolio includes POM, polybutylene terephthalate (PBT), polyphenylene sulfide (PPS), liquid crystal polymer (LCP), and cyclic olefin copolymer (COC). With more than 50 years of experience, the company is backed by a strong global network of R&D, production, and sales resources.

DURACON (R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

