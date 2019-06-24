Edicola

ROIDMI Accelerates Its Global Strategic Upgrade by hosting the Global Product Launch Conference of ROIDMI X10 in Europe

24.06.2019 - 11:15

0

- ROIDMI has been sold to over 80 countries around the world. And the stunning design and excellent performance of ROIDMI's products have captured a large number of overseas consumers' attention. Comparing with the previous ROIDMI F8 Storm cordless vacuum cleaner, the new release model - ROIDMI X10 implements a breakthrough innovation. Functionally, ROIDMI X10 achieves the dual-function of powerful vacuum and mop all at the same time which makes home cleaning even easier and more efficient. In terms of performance, ROIDMI X10 is powered by a new generation Engine-X digital brushless motor (Up to 120,000 RPM) with a super strong suction power of 145AW and an extended battery life of up to 60 minutes on one charge.

With the increasingly fierce competition of the vacuum cleaner market in China, the global market has gradually become a new channel for breakthrough innovation of many major vacuum cleaner brands. The first generation of ROIDMI cordless vacuum cleaner - ROIDMI F8 Storm has been sold to more than 80 countries around the world. This remarkable product of ROIDMI is highly praised and recognized in the world, and claimed to be the world's first "smart app cordless vacuum cleaner". It has already won 3 major industrial design global awards (the Red Dot Best of the best award, iF Golden award and Good Design Best). 

Recently, ROIDMI becomes the only Chinese cordless vacuum cleaner brand that has successfully entered the largest retail channel of electrical appliance "Media Markt" in Europe.

With the continuous expansion of ROIDMI in the European market, the global market segmentation strategy of ROIDMI is escalating too. Therefore, the Global product launch and European investment promotion conference of ROIDMI X10 this time will be bound to be another key milestone in ROIDMI's global journey. Taking a step further to reveal the "Brand Power" of leading Chinese home cleaning appliances to the world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927110/ROIDMI.jpg  

