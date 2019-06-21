Edicola

Casablanca and Toronto Forge Closer Links to Foster Global Financial Services Collaboration

21.06.2019 - 10:15

- Manal Bernoussi, CFC Director of Strategy, Marketing and Communications, said, "We are honored to sign this agreement with Toronto Finance International which will enable exploring cooperation opportunities between Canada, Morocco and Africa. This agreement allows Casablanca Finance City to strengthen its partnerships network in North America and further expand its international cooperation. It also confirms CFC's interest for the North American markets and reciprocally the attractiveness of the African continent for North American investors."

Jennifer Reynolds, President and CEO, Toronto Finance International, said, "We are very pleased to establish an MoU with Casablanca Finance City (CFC). Africa is one of the fastest-growing economic regions in the world with growing trade and investment ties with Canada. Through working with CFC we will facilitate information and expertise exchange to develop new opportunities for greater international cooperation."

About Toronto Finance International (TFI)

TFI is a public-private partnership between Canada's three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI's mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto's financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. (TFI was formerly known as Toronto Financial Services Alliance.)

www.tfi.ca

About Casablanca Finance City (CFC)

CFC is an African economic and financial hub located at the crossroads of continents. Recognized as the leading financial center in Africa and a partner of the largest international financial centers, CFC has built a strong membership community of financial firms, regional headquarters of multinationals, service providers and holding companies. CFC offers its members an attractive value proposition including a "Doing Business" support that promotes the development of their activities in Africa. Driven by the ambition to cater to its community, CFC is committed to promoting the African expertise of its members while stimulating synergies and business opportunities within its network.

www.casablancafinancecity.com

 

