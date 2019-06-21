Edicola

Merck's Massachusetts-based Business Sectors Named 'Best Places to Work' by Boston Business Journal

21.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- DARMSTADT, Germany, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced that its Massachusetts-based business sectors have been named to the Boston Business Journal's annual "Best Places to Work" list. Merck was selected based on survey responses provided by employees.

"This recognition reflects our commitment to building a culture where our talent can flourish and people can enjoy fulfilling careers – particularly in Boston, one of the most competitive biotechnology hubs in the world," said Chris Ross, country speaker for the U.S.-based business sectors of Merck. "We will continue to work hard to attract the best talent, ensure women have a path to leadership and help ensure that the Boston area remains a great place to work and live."

This is the 17th year that the Boston Business Journal has published its Best Places to Work list, and the first time that Merck has won with all three Massachusetts-based U.S. businesses represented. The company won in the extra-large company category and was one of only nine winning extra-large companies. Best Places to Work honors the area's leading employers that go beyond the norm to foster a meaningful and enjoyable work environment and is based on internal employee survey results.

This year's Best Places to Work companies were divided into five different categories: Extra small (20 to 49 employees), small (50 to 99 employees), medium (100 to 249 employees), large (250 to 999 employees) and extra-large (1,000 employees and over).  Merck has some 2,900 employees in Massachusetts.

The Boston Business Journal's Best Places to Work surveys and the subsequent scoring of responses were provided in partnership with Quantum Workplace.

Follow Merck on Twitter @Merckgroup, on Facebook @merckgroup and on LinkedIn.

All Merck news releases are distributed by email at the same time they become available on the Merck website. Please go to www.merckgroup.com/subscribe to register online, change your selection or discontinue this service.

About MerckMerck, a leading science and technology company, operates across healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 52,000 employees work to make a positive difference to millions of people's lives every day by creating more joyful and sustainable ways to live. From advancing gene- editing technologies and discovering unique ways to treat the most challenging diseases to enabling the intelligence of devices – Merck is everywhere. In 2018, Merck generated sales of €14.8 billion in 66 countries.

Scientific exploration and responsible entrepreneurship have been key to Merck's technological and scientific advances. This is how Merck has thrived since its founding in 1668. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed company. Merck holds the global rights to the "Merck" name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the business sectors operate as EMD Serono in healthcare, MilliporeSigma in life science, and EMD Performance Materials.

