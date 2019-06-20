Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

OxThera Initiates Extension Part of a Phase 3 Study of Oxabact in Primary Hyperoxaluria

20.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- Primary Hyperoxaluria is a rare autosomal recessive disorder leading to markedly elevated levels of endogenous oxalate in plasma and urine. High levels of oxalate cause kidney damage, including crystallization of oxalate in tissues and in the kidney. If left untreated, the disease can cause kidney failure and premature death.

"We are confident that our drug candidate Oxabact® has potential to provide clinical benefit for patients with this devastating disease, and are delighted to announce that the enrolment to the ongoing Phase 3 study is approaching completion", says Matthew Gantz, CEO of OxThera.

The placebo-controlled Phase 3 study, OC5-DB-02, is conducted at 10 clinical sites in Europe and US and will enroll a total of 22 patients. Last patient is expected to enroll during 2019.

Oxabact® is an oral drug candidate composed of highly concentrated freeze-dried live bacteria (Oxalobacter formigenes), administered in capsules. The product is designed for delivery to the small intestine, and the ongoing Phase 3 study is aiming to confirm its ability to improve secretion of oxalate from plasma to the gut, where oxalate is broken down by the microbiome.

OxThera holds proprietary rights to pharmaceutical preparations of enzymes and bacteria and their use for treatment of Hyperoxaluria. Oxabact® holds orphan drug designations in the EU and the US for the treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria.

About OxThera

OxThera AB is a Swedish biotech company developing a new treatment for primary hyperoxaluria - a rare genetic and devastating disease with fatal outcomes. Currently pharmaceutical treatment is not available and median age of death is 30. A phase 3 study of Oxthera's drug candidate Oxabact® is ongoing, and an application for registration is expected to be submitted in the second half of 2021. Oxabact® has received orphan drug status in the US and the EU.

For further information, please contact:

Matthew Gantz, CEOPhone: +1-484-6803001E-mail: matthew.gantz@oxthera.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Cade nel vuoto mentre lavora, grave un operaio

Cade nel vuoto mentre lavora, grave un operaio

Fuori strada con l'auto, muore giovane di 36 anni

Fuori strada con l'auto, muore giovane di 36 anni

Si staccano frammenti dal campanile e centrano le auto

Si staccano frammenti dal campanile e centrano le auto

Mediagallery

Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Procedura di infrazione è condanna per l'Italia, va evitata"

Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Procedura di infrazione è condanna per l'Italia, va evitata"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 20 giugno 2019 Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Procedura di infrazione è condanna per l'Italia, va evitata" "Dobbiamo assolutamente augurarci che non si arrivi a quella condanna per non avere rispettato le regole sull'aumento del debito. Mi auguro per l'Italia, per tutti noi, che si possa evitare questa procedura di infrazione". Così il presidente di Forza Italia Silvio ...

 
Istat, Blangiardo: "Aumento popolazione in ultimi 20 anni solo grazie a stranieri"

Istat, Blangiardo: "Aumento popolazione in ultimi 20 anni solo grazie a stranieri"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 giugno 2019 Istat, Blangiardo: "Aumento popolazione in ultimi 20 anni solo grazie a stranieri" Nella Sala della Regina di Montecitorio la presentazione del Rapporto annuale 2019 dell'Istat sulla situazione del Paese con il presidente Gian Carlo Blangiardo alla presenza del presidente della Camera dei deputati, Roberto Fico Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Istat, Blangiardo: "Peggior calo demografico da 100 anni"

Istat, Blangiardo: "Peggior calo demografico da 100 anni"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 giugno 2019 Istat, Blangiardo: "Peggior calo demografico da 100 anni" Nella Sala della Regina di Montecitorio la presentazione del Rapporto annuale 2019 dell'Istat sulla situazione del Paese con il presidente Gian Carlo Blangiardo alla presenza del presidente della Camera dei deputati, Roberto Fico Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Concerti dedicati ai paesaggi musicali

Emozioni umbre

Concerti dedicati
ai paesaggi musicali

Tutto pronto per “Emozioni umbre paesaggi musicali”, iniziativa organizzata dalla Fondazione internazionale Assisi di concerto con il conservatorio Morlacchi di Perugia, con ...

19.06.2019

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33