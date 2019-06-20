Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Aeroflot Expands Route Network for Summer 2019

20.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- In addition, to support the further development of services in Asia, Aeroflot increased flight frequencies between Moscow and Seoul – from June 1, Aeroflot doubled the number of flights to the capital of South Korea. Aeroflot's offering in the Asian market is further supported by a codesharing agreement that has been signed with Vietnam Airlines. The codesharing on both domestic and international routes began last week and aims to offer customers enhanced connectivity and seamless connections between destinations in Russia and Vietnam.

Boosting Russian citizens' mobility remains one of Aeroflot's key priorities. In accordance with the plan to increase the number of interregional flights that bypass Moscow, this summer Aeroflot has launched new direct flights between major cities in the south of Russia – Volgograd and Sochi, Krasnodar and Simferopol. Flights between these cities will operate on a daily basis.

Aeroflot is continuously expanding its route network and increasing flight frequencies to popular destinations. This summer Aeroflot will fly to 159 destinations in 54 countries, including 58 destinations in Russia.

Further information is available at the airline's 24-hour call centre: +7 495 223 5555, 8-800-444-5555 (free call in Russia), via the contact centre's global free-call numbers (available on the website: https://www.aeroflot.ru/ru-en/offices/free_numbers), or at the airline's sales offices.

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 54 countries.Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX. Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/ 

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/561410/Aeroflot_Logo.jpg 

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Cade nel vuoto mentre lavora, grave un operaio

Cade nel vuoto mentre lavora, grave un operaio

Fuori strada con l'auto, muore giovane di 36 anni

Fuori strada con l'auto, muore giovane di 36 anni

Si staccano frammenti dal campanile e centrano le auto

Si staccano frammenti dal campanile e centrano le auto

Mediagallery

Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Procedura di infrazione è condanna per l'Italia, va evitata"

Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Procedura di infrazione è condanna per l'Italia, va evitata"

(Agenzia Vista) Bruxelles, 20 giugno 2019 Conti pubblici, Berlusconi: "Procedura di infrazione è condanna per l'Italia, va evitata" "Dobbiamo assolutamente augurarci che non si arrivi a quella condanna per non avere rispettato le regole sull'aumento del debito. Mi auguro per l'Italia, per tutti noi, che si possa evitare questa procedura di infrazione". Così il presidente di Forza Italia Silvio ...

 
Istat, Blangiardo: "Aumento popolazione in ultimi 20 anni solo grazie a stranieri"

Istat, Blangiardo: "Aumento popolazione in ultimi 20 anni solo grazie a stranieri"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 giugno 2019 Istat, Blangiardo: "Aumento popolazione in ultimi 20 anni solo grazie a stranieri" Nella Sala della Regina di Montecitorio la presentazione del Rapporto annuale 2019 dell'Istat sulla situazione del Paese con il presidente Gian Carlo Blangiardo alla presenza del presidente della Camera dei deputati, Roberto Fico Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Istat, Blangiardo: "Peggior calo demografico da 100 anni"

Istat, Blangiardo: "Peggior calo demografico da 100 anni"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 20 giugno 2019 Istat, Blangiardo: "Peggior calo demografico da 100 anni" Nella Sala della Regina di Montecitorio la presentazione del Rapporto annuale 2019 dell'Istat sulla situazione del Paese con il presidente Gian Carlo Blangiardo alla presenza del presidente della Camera dei deputati, Roberto Fico Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Concerti dedicati ai paesaggi musicali

Emozioni umbre

Concerti dedicati
ai paesaggi musicali

Tutto pronto per “Emozioni umbre paesaggi musicali”, iniziativa organizzata dalla Fondazione internazionale Assisi di concerto con il conservatorio Morlacchi di Perugia, con ...

19.06.2019

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33