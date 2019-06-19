HONOR Kicks off HONOR 20 Global Availability, Continues Record-breaking Sales Performance in China

Edicola

HONOR also emerged as the No. 1 performing brand for the fifth consecutive year at the annual 618 Sales Day on JD.com, one of the biggest e-commerce platforms in China.[1] This year the brand topped the sales volume and revenue in Android smartphone category.[2] The HONOR 20, a star performer of the HONOR 20 Series, also bagged the top selling product in the Android smartphone category at the RMB 2,000 – 2,999 price point on JD.com.[3]

The HONOR 20 Series, which comprises the HONOR 20 LITE, HONOR 20 and HONOR 20 PRO, was launched in London on 21 May. Lauded for its superior design and unmatched photography capabilities, the HONOR 20 has garnered tremendously positive feedback from top technology media including GSMArena, Tech Advisor, Stuff and Mashable. Apart from its best-in-class AI Quad Camera and unparalleled performance, the HONOR 20 draws waves of commendation from consumers and media alike.

"This is a momentous occasion for HONOR as we hit a record-high sales performance for the HONOR 20," said George Zhao, President of HONOR. "Riding on this momentum, we are thrilled to announce the global availability of the HONOR 20 to our steadfast fans who have been tireless in their support for the brand and our innovative products. We are in a prime position to achieve success with HONOR 20 in our overseas markets and I cannot wait for each and every one to experience this product."

The HONOR 20 PRO, which is currently available in China, has attained an astonishing combined sales volume of RMB 100 million within three seconds of its launch yesterday. Users outside of China will be able to get their hands on this highly-anticipated smartphone soon. Earlier last month, it had already scooped up two awards from Android Authority and Android Police for being the "Editors' Choice" and "Most Wanted" respectively. Furthermore, it was accorded a full rating (i.e. 5/5) by Android Authority and a 4/5 rating by Tech Advisor and Android Central. These impressive accolades by industry experts attest to the brand's commitment to offer features-laden and premium experience for its users. The wait is over and stay tuned for updates on the HONOR 20 PRO's global availability.

About HONORHONOR is a leading smartphone brand. The brand was created to meet the needs of digital natives through internet-optimized products that offer superior user experiences, inspire action, foster creativity and empower the young to achieve their dreams. In doing this, HONOR has set itself apart by showcasing its own bravery to do things differently and to take the steps needed to usher in the latest technologies and innovations for its customers.

For more information, please visit HONOR online at www.hihonor.com or follow us on:https://www.facebook.com/honorglobal/ https://twitter.com/Honorglobal https://www.instagram.com/honorglobal/ https://www.youtube.com/honorglobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925348/HONOR_20.jpg

