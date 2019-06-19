Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Global Premiere Of Renault TRIBER in India

19.06.2019 - 15:46

0

- NEW DELHI, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupe Renault, the number one European brand in India, revealed its all new global product, Renault TRIBER in India today. Renault TRIBER is the outcome of a joint project between Renault teams in India and France and is a world-first vehicle specifically designed for the Indian market. India is one of the key markets for Groupe Renault's development and with Renault TRIBER, Groupe Renault aims to accelerate its expansion in India.

Renault TRIBER is a breakthrough concept and was conceived, developed and produced in India. It is a real game-changer and will reinvent the game in terms of space and modularity, targeted at a wide set of customers across segments, led by the B-segment. Renault TRIBER is a strong demonstration of Renault's expertise in terms of deep customer understanding, ingenious engineering capability, deep design expertise, and strong manufacturing competencies. Renault discovered the Indian customers' unmet need for an attractive and spacious yet affordable urban car, all under 4 meters. Indian customers place a high premium on the value proposition, and Renault TRIBER offers Renault's contemporary design, modern features, unmatched space, roominess and versatility.

Renault TRIBER was designed as a car that would transform according to the many needs and the many lives of customers. Whether they are parents, lovers, a friends' group, a family pack, whatever their tribe, whatever their lifestyle, Renault TRIBER would adapt. Renault TRIBER is true to the Indian values of conviviality and sharing, which are the same in Renault. Renault TRIBER is an attractively designed, sturdy, compact, roomy and modular, versatile vehicle which also achieves the feat of accommodating one to seven adults in comfort in less than 4 meters. Renault TRIBER is a modern, spacious yet compact, ultra-modular, a fuel-efficient vehicle with attractive interiors which boasts many modern and practical features. It offers an attractive, robust and compact design and is re-inventing space for all. Renault TRIBER has the largest boot capacity of its category, in the five-seater configuration.

As part of its Drive the Future strategic plan, Groupe Renault aims to increase sales by over 40%, with a target of more than 5 million vehicles by 2022 and aims to double the sales volume to 200,000 units annually over the next three years in India. Renault TRIBER brings to India the globally successful 1.0-litre Energy 3-cylinder petrol engine which will now be manufactured at the Chennai plant and sold at a competitive price in the Indian market in the second half of 2019.

For further information, please contact:

Jatin Aggarwal  Head - Public Affairs and Communication  Renault India Pvt. Ltd. jatin.aggarwal@renault.com @RenaultIndiaPR; @RenaultIndia

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/925337/Renault_TRIBER_Global_Reveal.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Il rapper americano XXXTentacion ucciso in pieno giorno a Miami

Il rapper americano XXXTentacion ucciso in pieno giorno a Miami

Cinghiale lasciato a decomporsi in strada dopo scontro con un'auto

Cinghiale lasciato a decomporsi in strada dopo scontro con un'auto

Mediagallery

Art Defender con Clarice Pecori Giraldi: servizi a 360 gradi

Art Defender con Clarice Pecori Giraldi: servizi a 360 gradi

Milano, 19 giu. (askanews) - Offrire consulenza e servizi a 360 gradi nel mondo dell'arte. E' questo l'obiettivo dell'accordo di collaborazione siglato da Arte Defender, azienda specializzata nella gestione dei patrimoni artistici, e la società di consulenza Clarice Pecori Girald Art Advisory. "Il progetto di questa cooperazione che abbiamo in mente - ha spiegato Pecori Giraldi ad askanews - è un ...

 
Anthony Scaramucci: Trump vincerà le elezioni del 2020

Anthony Scaramucci: Trump vincerà le elezioni del 2020

Roma, 19 giu. (askanews) - Anthony Scaramucci, ex capo della comunicazione dell'amministrazione Trump, ha partecipato ad una tavola rotonda organizzata a Roma dalla società di pubbliche relazioni Utopia. Finanziere, imprenditore e analista politico, Scaramucci è autore del libro "Trump, il presidente del popolo". In coincidenza con il lancio della sua campagna per le elezioni del 2020, askanews ...

 
Conte a Mattarella: impegno per evitare procedura la d'infrazione

Conte a Mattarella: impegno per evitare procedura la d'infrazione

Roma, 19 giu. (askanews) - Il governo è unanime nel voler evitare la procedura di infrazione. È quanto emerso dal pranzo di lavoro, definitivo "distensivo", tra il presidente della Repubblica, Sergio Mattarella e il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte, e i ministri, al Quirinale. Erano presenti i vicepremier Luigi Di Maio e Matteo Salvini, il ministro degli Esteri Enzo Moavero Milanesi, ...

 
Istud: master post laurea, ponte tra mondo accademico e impresa

Istud: master post laurea, ponte tra mondo accademico e impresa

Milano, 19 giu. (askanews) - Impegno, studio, approfondimento: sono le parole chiave per definire il percorso che dalla formazione porta all'impiego in azienda. Non sono parole nuove, ma nuovi e in continua evoluzione sono i contenuti su cui impegno studio e approfondimento devono svilupparsi per tenere il passo con un mondo del lavoro in piena trasformazione. In questo contesto Istud, la prima ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33