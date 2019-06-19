Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Winner Of Three Audience Choice Awards PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Goes Global

19.06.2019 - 14:16

0

- ANNOUNCING STARS OF HAMBURG PRODUCTION

NATIONAL TOUR BEGINS PERFORMANCES OCTOBER 2020 IN PROVIDENCE, RI

CELEBRATE 55TH ANNIVERSARY OF ROY ORBISON & BILL DEES' MASTERPIECE BY BRINGING "OH, PRETTY WOMAN" INTO THE SHOW

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL announces:

The second international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open in 2020 on London'sWest End. Featuring original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell, London'sPRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will be produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions with Paula Wagner and team. 

Today in Hamburg, Germany, producer Paula Wagner and composers Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance introduce the world to the stars of the first international production of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL.  German theater stars Patricia Meeden, who plays Vivian, and Mark Seibert, who plays Edward, begin performances at Hamburg'sStage Theater an der Elbe on Monday, September 23, 2019.  Presented by Stage Entertainment, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will open Sunday, September 29, 2019.  

The first national tour of PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances in October of 2020 at the Providence Performing Arts Center in RI.

The hit musical PRETTY WOMAN will pay homage to legendary recording artist Roy Orbison by bringing the world-renowned masterpiece "Oh, Pretty Woman", penned by Roy Orbison & Bill Dees, into the show in celebration of the 55th Anniversary of the venerable track.   Released as a single on August 1, 1964, "Oh, Pretty Woman" has sold over seven million copies, is synonymous with the late Roy Orbison, and became iconic as the title song of Garry Marshall's film.  "Oh, Pretty Woman" will be featured in the Broadway, National Tour, Hamburg and London productions.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, now in its twelfth month on Broadway, has broken the box office record four times at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre, and is a three time Audience Choice Award winner (Broadway.com).  Julia Roberts attended the August 2, 2018 performance of the record-breaking musical. 

Visit: PrettyWomanTheMusical.com

Contact: Polk & Co. - Alex Seeley (917-261-3988)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/655950/Pretty_Woman_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Il rapper americano XXXTentacion ucciso in pieno giorno a Miami

Il rapper americano XXXTentacion ucciso in pieno giorno a Miami

Cinghiale lasciato a decomporsi in strada dopo scontro con un'auto

Cinghiale lasciato a decomporsi in strada dopo scontro con un'auto

Mediagallery

Gli Stati Generali della Consulenza promossi da Assoconsult, lo speciale

Gli Stati Generali della Consulenza promossi da Assoconsult, lo speciale

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Gli Stati Generali della Consulenza promossi da Assoconsult, lo speciale La decima edizione degli Stati Generali del Management Consulting dal titolo: "L'evoluzione del mercato del lavoro". L'iniziativa promossa dall'Assoconsult presso la Sala Andrea Pininfarina di Confindustria. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Tra Ofelia e Beatrix: a Milano le visioni dei Preraffaelliti

Tra Ofelia e Beatrix: a Milano le visioni dei Preraffaelliti

Milano, 18 giu. (askanews) - All'inizio di tutto, anche del nostro modo di immaginare qualcosa che ha a che fare con noi stessi, c'è l'Ofelia di John Everett Millais. Una di quelle icone della pittura moderna che sono entrate nell'immaginario collettivo, senza però perdere del tutto la sua aura altra e la sua forza di segreta condanna al principe Amleto, anche quello che vive dentro ognuno di noi....

 
Decreto Calabria, Grillo: "Finalmente è legge, cambia Sanità regione"

Decreto Calabria, Grillo: "Finalmente è legge, cambia Sanità regione"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Decreto Calabria, Grillo: "Finalmente è legge, cambia Sanità regione" La ministra della Salute, Giulia Grillo, a margine dell'approvazione del decreto Calabria in Aula al Senato: "Soddisfatti per l'approvazione del dl Calabria perché finalmente imprimiamo un cambiamento alla sanità calabrese che purtroppo ha avuto risultati pessimi se non peggiori in Italia. I ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33