Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

GlucoMe Now has CE Mark for Diabetes Decision Support Technology

19.06.2019 - 10:15

0

- YARKONA, Israel, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Diabetes Management provider, GlucoMe, today announced that its new Decision Support System ("DSS") has CE Mark. The DSS is a reliable, algorithm-based, clinical decision support software that assists physicians to ensure optimal oral drug intensification for patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM).  

Diabetes is a progressive disorder and despite guidelines mandating drug intensification within 3-6 months of initial treatment, it is often delayed. This can lead to poor diabetes control and associated health complications. GlucoMe's DSS uses a proprietary advanced algorithm that enables real-time analysis of patient-specific data to provide physicians with treatment recommendations. The algorithm is 100% compliant with internationally-recognized medication guidelines (ADA and EASD guidelines consensus, 2018). GlucoMe's solution helps bridge the gap in upholding proper drug intensification timelines, empowering physicians to personalize management of T2DM and improve care. 

GlucoMe's cloud-based/SaaS solution achieved similar medication recommendations in pilot studies to that of endocrinologists and exceeded that of General Practitioners (GP), the primary care giver. The algorithm generated medication recommendations that were 98% in agreement with endocrinologists versus 82% agreement with GPs.

"Receiving the CE mark is a major leap forward to realizing our vision of providing a smart, end-to-end digital platform that enables efficient and comprehensive diabetes management, said GlucoMe's CEO, Yiftah Ben-Aharon. "Health care providers and physicians now have a valuable and practical tool that empowers their decision making to better personalize T2DM patient treatment plans. Using the DSS will enable better diabetes control by ensuring each patient receives timely treatment, as well as reduce associated costs from diabetes complications."

The GlucoMe DSS can be either integrated into a third party EHR – EMR software or can be directly operated from GlucoMe's Digital Diabetes Management platform.

To schedule a private briefing with management and/or a private demonstration, please e-mail marketing@glucome.com.

About GlucoMe

GlucoMe is a digital health company innovating and marketing a comprehensive digital solution for diabetes management. 

With its new algorithm-based Decision Support System analyzing relevant diabetes data and providing medical teams with treatment recommendations, GlucoMe is on track to realize its vision of offering an autonomous diabetes heath care platform.

The GlucoMe solution enables smart and cost-effective remote care and monitoring, streamlining and simplifying diabetes care for patients, caregivers and medical professionals. The platform integrates individual patient and population management, designed to efficiently increase engagement and compliance. Its core architecture enables quick and simple implementation and allows organizations to easily scale up while delivering quality care.  

The GlucoMe platform includes an affordable wireless blood glucose monitor that operates with unique patented audio connectivity; a mobile app compatible with iOS and Android devices; a Digital Diabetes Clinic – a cloud-based diabetes monitoring and control management software for healthcare organizations and professionals; and a Control Tower, which enables patient and population data-driven prioritization and management. 

For additional information about GlucoMe visit www.glucome.com 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923950/Glucome.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Il rapper americano XXXTentacion ucciso in pieno giorno a Miami

Il rapper americano XXXTentacion ucciso in pieno giorno a Miami

Cinghiale lasciato a decomporsi in strada dopo scontro con un'auto

Cinghiale lasciato a decomporsi in strada dopo scontro con un'auto

Mediagallery

Mondiali di calcio femminile, festa azzurra a Valenciennes

Mondiali di calcio femminile, festa azzurra a Valenciennes

Roma, 19 giu. (askanews) - Cori di festa e tricolori, i tifosi dell'Italia festeggiano a Valenciennes, in Francia, dopo la portita contro il Brasile ai Mondiali di calcio femminile. Le azzurre sono state sconfitte 1-0 su un discusso rigore assegnato alla Nazionale verdeoro per un leggero contatto su Debinha di Linari. Dal dischetto ha segnato Marta che ha deciso il match. L'Italia si è comunque ...

 
Generali inaugura centro "Ora di futuro" allo Zen di Palermo

Generali inaugura centro "Ora di futuro" allo Zen di Palermo

Milano, 18 giu. (askanews) - È stato inaugurato nel quartiere Zen di Palermo il nuovo centro Ora di Futuro, promosso da Generali Italia e The Human Safety Net. L'iniziativa, che coinvolge insegnanti, famiglie, scuole primarie e Onlus ha come finalità quella di supportare, attraverso azioni mirate, percorsi di educazione alla genitorialità per 80 famiglie in difficoltà e 160 bambini da 0 a 6 anni. ...

 
Conti pubblici, Conte: "Intenzionati a evitare procedura ma convinti nostra politica economica"

Conti pubblici, Conte: "Intenzionati a evitare procedura ma convinti nostra politica economica"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 19 giugno 2019 Conti pubblici, Conte: "Intenzionati a evitare procedura ma convinti nostra politica economica" "Sulla procedura di infrazione ho avuto modo di affermare anche pubblicamente che siamo tutti intenzionati a evitarla e siamo tutti ben convinti della nostra politica economica. Intendiamo mantenere un dibattito costruttivo con la commissione Ue". Così il presidente ...

 
Maturità, Ungaretti e Sciascia tra le tracce della prima prova

Maturità, Ungaretti e Sciascia tra le tracce della prima prova

Roma, 19 giu. (askanews) - Al via la prima prova della maturità, il tema d'italiano, nella nuova versione 2019, per 520.263 candidati. Alle 8.30, sono state aperte le buste e al giorno d'oggi in cui tutto diventa una storia su Instagram anche il ministro dell'Istruzione Marco Bussetti ha condiviso l'apertura dei plichi. Le tracce sono state: per la poesia il brano "Il porto sepolto" di Giuseppe ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33