Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Clarion Finance Releases Letter to Newgioco Group

19.06.2019 - 07:15

0

- Monaco, SingaporeDear Mr. Michele Ciavarella, CEO Newgioco GroupCC. Mr. Paul Sallwasser (Director) Mr. Steven Shallcross (Director)Subject: Recent Letter to Stockholders

Mike,

I am writing to you as a Shareholder and major Debenture Holder that has reviewed your recent letter of June 05, 2019 with great disdain.

Your letter is greatly misleading and lacks candor. Let me bring to your attention the following issues faced by Newgioco Group that puts at great risk value creation potential of Newgioco and major concerns of Newgioco's viability and ability to sustain servicing its obligations to Debenture Holders.

These issues are;

I and other Debenture holders are requesting an immediate public shareholder meeting to be held at a location in which we intend to attend and participate.

The above matters are of deep concern to us and we expect that our concerns will be treated seriously.

Carlo Civelli

About Clarion Finance AG

Clarion is a Monaco and Singapore based Private, Venture and Direct to Public investment and asset management firm with over 35 years of experience funding more than a thousand private and public companies many growing to billions of dollars of value. Clarion and its team are globally positioned with operations in Europe, USA and Asia.

 

Carlo Civelli, Clarion Finance AG, Tel: +65 6697 5250, Email: invest@clarionfin.com; Craig MacPhail, Group Director, T +1 416-586-1938

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Il rapper americano XXXTentacion ucciso in pieno giorno a Miami

Il rapper americano XXXTentacion ucciso in pieno giorno a Miami

Trovato morto in casa, sospetta overdose

Trovato morto in casa, sospetta overdose

Mediagallery

Olimpiadi 2026: Sala a Cirio: “Vedo improbabile aggiunta impianti di Torino”

Olimpiadi 2026: Sala a Cirio: “Vedo improbabile aggiunta impianti di Torino”

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 18 giugno 2019 "La nostra offerta e il nostro dossier sono molto chiari e prevede gli impianti in Lombardia e in Veneto e in parte in Trentino". Lo ha detto il sindaco di Milano, Giuseppe Sala, a margine della presentazione dell'ultimo libro di Walter Veltroni. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Pd, Sala: “Non chiediamo a Zingaretti più di quel che può fare”

Pd, Sala: “Non chiediamo a Zingaretti più di quel che può fare”

(Agenzia Vista) Milano, 18 giugno 2019 "Ci sono dei momenti, come questo, in cui è meglio tacere sul Pd, soprattutto per quelli come me che sono esterni. Io ho fiducia nel segretario Nicola Zingaretti e in quello che sta facendo”. Lo ha detto il sindaco di Milano, Giuseppe Sala, a margine della presentazione dell'ultimo libro di Walter Veltroni. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Zeffirelli, il ricordo del maestro al Senato

Zeffirelli, il ricordo del maestro al Senato

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 giugno 2019 Il Senato della Repubblica ha ricordato in aula il regista Franco Zeffirelli scomparso nella sua casa a Roma all'età di 96 anni. _Courtesy SenatoWebTv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33