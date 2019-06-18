Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Aeroflot Named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for Eighth Time at Skytrax World Airline Awards 2019

18.06.2019 - 16:45

0

- Known as the Oscars of the aviation world, the World Airline Awards are handed out annually by Skytrax, the leading global authority on airline and airport service quality. Ratings are based on the world's largest passenger satisfaction survey, which took place from September 2018 to May 2019 with online voting in English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese and Russian. This year passengers from over 100 countries voted on 300 airlines from around the globe.

Vitaly Saveliev, CEO of Aeroflot, said: "Being named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time is a great honour and recognition of our efforts on a global level. We thank all passengers who voted for Aeroflot. Their votes encourage us to further enhance our premium service and achieve the ambitious goals set out in our Strategy 2023."

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: "Aeroflot remains a true customer favourite and winning this top global award is a fabulous recognition of the high quality service being delivered by all the front-line staff at Aeroflot. We congratulate them on such a great achievement."

About Aeroflot

Aeroflot is Russia's flagship carrier and a proud member of the SkyTeam global airline alliance. Aeroflot serves 159 destinations in 54 countries.

Aeroflot's 252-strong fleet is the youngest of any airline worldwide that operates more than 100 aircraft. In 2018, Aeroflot carried 35.8 million passengers (55.7 million passengers as Aeroflot Group including subsidiaries).

Aeroflot holds 4-Star Airline status from Skytrax and was named Best Airline in Eastern Europe for the eighth time at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Aeroflot has also been awarded a five-star global airline rating by US aviation association APEX. Aeroflot is the world's strongest airline brand according to leading brand strategy consultancy Brand Finance.

Find out more at http://www.aeroflot.com/.

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Travolto e ucciso da un furgone

Travolto e ucciso da un furgone

Mediagallery

Merkel trema visibilmente durante una cerimonia a Berlino

Merkel trema visibilmente durante una cerimonia a Berlino

Roma, 18 giu. (askanews) - Preoccupazione per la cancelliera tedesca Angela Merkel, 64 anni. Nel corso di una cerimonia a Berlino il suo corpo ha iniziato a tremare visibilmente, un'immagine che nel frattempo ha fatto il giro del web. Era mezzogiorno, faceva molto caldo, e la leader tedesca si trovava nel cortile della cancelleria federale per assistere agli onori militari dedicati al presidente ...

 
Dal 21 al 30 giugno il Milano Pride ricordando moti di Stonewall

Dal 21 al 30 giugno il Milano Pride ricordando moti di Stonewall

Milano 18 giu. (askanews) - "LaPrimaVoltaFuRivolta": è questo il motto del "Milano Pride 2019", che dal 21 al 30 giugno festeggerà il 50esimo anniversario della rivolta di Stonewall, che diede vita al movimento di liberazione LGBT+. Come ogni anno, per 10 giorni, la città si tingerà di arcobaleno con oltre 60 tra mostre, spettacoli, incontri, conferenze e feste che avranno il loro centro nella ...

 
Andrea Incondi (FlixBus): pensiamo a un futuro senza auto private

Andrea Incondi (FlixBus): pensiamo a un futuro senza auto private

Milano, 18 giu. (askanews) - "Quello che pensiamo e che riteniamo strategico in questo momento è continuare a collegare sempre più centri, arrivare anche in quelli medio-piccoli che oggi sono purtroppo non ben collegati, soprattutto nel Centro-Sud: questo è il nostro sforzo e la nostra priorità". Lo ha detto, a margine di una tavola rotonda a Milano sulla sicurezza dei trasporti stradali, il ...

 
Toy Story 4, anche i giocattoli crescono. E Woody incontra Forky

Toy Story 4, anche i giocattoli crescono. E Woody incontra Forky

Roma, 18 giu. (askanews) - Anche i giocattoli crescono e prendono strade inaspettate: a quasi 25 anni dal primo film, il 26 giugno arriva nei cinema "Toy Story 4", il nuovo film Disney con Woody, Buzz e il resto della banda. L'arrivo di un nuovo riluttante giocattolo di nome "Forky" nella cameretta di Bonnie dà il via a una nuova avventura on the road che mostrerà a Woody quanto può essere grande ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33