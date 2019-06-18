Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Art of the Wild Comes to Life in Paris at the Extravagant Launch of HyperNature, an Event by Perrier-Jouët

18.06.2019 - 13:46

0

-

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8561651-perrier-jouet-art-of-the-wild-hypernature/

Creative freedom and an unconventional observation of nature have been at the heart of Maison Perrier-Jouët's identity since its very foundation. This enduring bond with art and nature is expressed today through Art of the Wild: the universe as seen by the House to re-enchant the everyday through the presence of vibrant, unbridled nature.

Among the guests at the HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët launch were a number of the House's Artisans of the Wild, an international community of ambassadors, representing a diversity of creative fields from art and design to fashion and food, who embody the House's values. Last night, fellow Artisans of the Wild model Winnie Harlow, British designer Bethan Laura Wood, Michelin-starred chef Akrame Benallal and French contemporary art gallerist, Emmanuel Perrotin were all in attendance, spreading Maison Perrier-Jouët's free spirit. The evening rounded off with an enchanting acoustic set from French indie duo Brigitte.

The extraordinary rooftop setting of Le Dernier Etage in Paris has been infused with the extravagance of Maison Perrier-Jouët's Art of the Wild. For the coming week, the space has been transformed, with reinvented nature asserting itself at every turn and sweeping panoramic views of the city amping up the ambiance as day turns to night.

Throughout the week, a varied programme of workshops, installations, live music and celebrations connecting art, nature, food and champagne will take place as part of HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët. Among them, Maison Perrier-Jouët Cellar Master Hervé Deschamps will be leading exclusive tastings for guests to (re)discover the floral, intricate style that has defined Maison Perrier-Jouët's champagnes since its foundation in 1811. "HyperNature table by Akrame", a harmonious meeting between Akrame Benallal's gastronomy and Perrier-Jouët cuvées, will be open for lunch and dinner throughout the week. Bethan Laura Wood's dazzling, interactive life-sized tree sculpture will offer up a whimsical new champagne tasting ritual, while the aromas of the Perrier-Jouët Blanc de Blancs cuvée will be revealed with an innovative olfactory experience.

HyperNature by Perrier-Jouët is a unique, multisensory opportunity to discover over 200 years of Maison Perrier-Jouët's heritage and an invitation to step into the Art of the Wild universe.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924524/HyperNature_tree_from_Bethan_Laura_Wood_by_Perrier_Jouet.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Travolto e ucciso da un furgone

Travolto e ucciso da un furgone

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Esplosione, banditi fanno saltare il bancomat

Mediagallery

Minibot, Salvini: "Se Tria ha proposta alternativa, la porti"

Minibot, Salvini: "Se Tria ha proposta alternativa, la porti"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 giugno 2019 Manovra, Salvini riusciremo ad abbassare le tasse L'assemblea nazionale di Confartigianato - Imprese 2019 presso il centro congressi la Nuvola a Roma. Presenti i due vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, oltre a numerosi esponenti del mondo politico. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Salvini: "Tria? Chi vuol far ministro in questa squadra deve tagliare tasse"

Salvini: "Tria? Chi vuol far ministro in questa squadra deve tagliare tasse"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 giugno 2019 Salvini Tria chi vuol far ministro in questa squadra deve tagliare tasse L'assemblea nazionale di Confartigianato - Imprese 2019 presso il centro congressi la Nuvola a Roma. Presenti i due vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, oltre a numerosi esponenti del mondo politico. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Di Maio: "Spread sale? Mettiamo agenzia di rating a Palazzo Chigi e ce ne andiamo"

Di Maio: "Spread sale? Mettiamo agenzia di rating a Palazzo Chigi e ce ne andiamo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 18 giugno 2019 Di Maio spread sale agenzia di rating a Palazzo Chigi e ce ne andiamo L'assemblea nazionale di Confartigianato - Imprese 2019 presso il centro congressi la Nuvola a Roma. Presenti i due vice-premier Matteo Salvini e Luigi Di Maio, oltre a numerosi esponenti del mondo politico. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33