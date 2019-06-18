Edicola

Infosys Recognized as Winner for 2019 Microsoft Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year

18.06.2019 - 12:45

0

- Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Infosys was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Microsoft 2019 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year. 

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions during the past year.

To know more about Infosys' Microsoft offerings and capabilities, please visit -

https://www.infosys.com/services/cloud/offerings/Pages/microsoft-azure.aspx 

https://www.infosys.com/services/microsoft-dynamics/pages/index.aspx 

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

