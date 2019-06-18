Edicola

New CEO Joins Management Board at ECOLOG

18.06.2019 - 10:45

0

-

As a well-recognized and rewarded executive in the energy and hydrocarbon industries for nearly two decades, Vezvaei brings to this position a wealth of leadership experience as well as profound business know-how. Prior to taking this new role, he was the President and CEO of Bilfinger in the Middle East. Earlier, he served as the President of Linde AG Engineering in the MENA region, after just over a decade at Siemens, where he held various regional and global leadership positions. His focus and broad business background in technology, projects and services well aligns with ECOLOG's vision and strategy to enhance its global footprint, expand its portfolio and drive operational excellence.

"Mr. Vezvaei complements a strong Management Board at ECOLOG. Together, this team will drive ECOLOG forward and enhance its strong position as a trendsetter in the industry," added ECOLOG Founder, Nazif Destani.

ECOLOG, currently operating in more than 35 countries, provides turnkey solutions and customized services to governments, defense sector, humanitarian organizations as well as to commercial clients in Oil & Gas, Mining, Energy and Infrastructure sectors.

ECOLOG International is a leading provider of supply chain, construction, technology, facility management and environmental services.

www.ecolog-international.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/924270/Ali_Vezvaei_CEO.jpg

 

