LONGi ranked the most financially stable PV manufacturer by Bloomberg NEF

17.06.2019 - 16:45

0

- The Altman-Z ratio measures a company's financial security against five basic criteria which test the possibility of it going bankrupt in the next two years.

LONGi Solar was ranked as the most secure PV manufacturer worldwide in BNEF's 2Q-2019 PV Market Outlook, with an Altman-Z score ratio of 3.01.

In previous editions of BNEF report, LONGi had been the highest ranked Asia-based manufacturer and placed second globally. LONGi is also consistently listed in BNEF Tier 1 Module Makers.

LONGi Solar is a wholly-owned subsidiary of world leading high-efficiency monocrystalline wafer producer LONGi Green Energy (SH 601012). The Group set a new annual revenue record of RMB 21,987 million (US$3.27 billion) in 2018, up 34.38% from the previous year, with annual net profit of RMB 2,557 million (US$ 379.8 million). LONGi achieved solar cell & module shipments of 7.072 GW, amongst the top 4 in the world in 2018.

Mr. Wenxue Li, President of LONGi Solar, commented, "The recent BNEF Altman-Z score underlines the tremendous growth and leadership position LONGi has secured in the high-quality, high-performance and high-volume global solar market in recent years. These factors are propelling the company forward as the preferred choice for customers, due to our financial strength and independently verified bankability."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/781516/LONGi_Solar_Logo.jpg

Mediagallery

Giustizia, Conte: inammissibili le promiscuità con la politica

Giustizia, Conte: inammissibili le promiscuità con la politica

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - "Leggere le cronache di questi giorni mi ferisce personalmente... Immaginare che questo disorienti un cittadino mi ferisce, crea un vulnus alla magistratura" e "dobbiamo intervenire per articolare, elaborare una riforma che deve essere meditata bene, non possiamo intervenire per reazioni emotive, a caldo". Lo ha detto il premier Giuseppe Conte parlando con i giornalisti ...

 
Conte: ansia lettera Ue? Primato finanza non dà chance crescita

Conte: ansia lettera Ue? Primato finanza non dà chance crescita

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - "Sulla lettera all'Ue c'è tanta ansia e agitazione" ma "che arrivi un giorno prima o dopo non è questo il punto". Lo ha detto il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte parlando con i giornalisti a Parigi a proposito della procedura di infrazione dell'Ue verso l'Italia. La lettera di risposta di Roma a Bruxelles, ha aggiunto Conte, conterrà un "messaggio politico" per ...

 
Luca Zingaretti commuove con "Poco più che persone" di Santeramo

Luca Zingaretti commuove con "Poco più che persone" di Santeramo

Legoli, 17 giu. (askanews) - Luca Zingaretti, ospite nella serata conclusiva del Festivaldera, commuove il numeroso pubblico raccolto nell'Anfiteatro Triangolo Verde di Legoli con una lettura intensa e appassionata che non lascia scampo alle coscienze. Si tratta della prima nazionale dell'ultimo capitolo di "Poco più che persone" di Michele Santeramo, una riflessione che dal particolare diventa ...

 
All'Idroscalo Milano la linea di dentifrici più lunga del mondo

All'Idroscalo Milano la linea di dentifrici più lunga del mondo

Milano, 17 giu. (askanews) - La linea di dentifrici più lunga del mondo di Oral B entra nel Guinness mondiale dei primati. Con oltre 3165 tubetti, posizionati uno dietro l'altro per formare la frase Oral B Pro Repair, l'azienda leader del mercato dell'igiene orale ha strappato il record alla concorrente cinese DenCare Oral Care Co, che nel 2016 si era fermata a 3018. L'occasione è l'ingresso di ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

