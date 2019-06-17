Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

GCL System Integration Among First Companies Awarded LeTID test Certificate from TÜV Rheinland

17.06.2019 - 16:15

0

- "Being one of the few solar cell and module producers with the technology of reducing and controlling LeTID in mass production, the certificate is a testimony that the cast mono modules produced by GCL SI possess excellent anti-LeTID performance," said Guo Qizhi, General Manager of Module R&D Department of GCL SI at the awarding ceremony.

Before 2 PfG 2689/04.19 was published, there was no internationally accepted LeTED test criteria. TÜV Rheinland spent two years studying and testing modules with various technical roadmap, established the failure mechanism for LeTID and developed its widely representative internal test standard. The cast mono modules from GCL SI were among the first-batch in the world to receive certification due to the low cell oxygen and excellent LID & LeTID performance.

According to its latest annual report, has heavily invested in technology R&D, leading to many breakthroughs in 2018 including the technologies for high-efficiency cast mono and bifacial cells, N-type TOPCon industrialization, MBB half-cult cell modules, high-efficiency bifacial double glass modules, high-efficiency shingled modules and the smart, automated manufacturing system.

The company has industrialized its mono PERC high-efficiency cell technology and achieved the industrial application of the P-type high-efficiency black silicon PERC cells with low degradation. Orders for the mass-produced mono high-efficiency series are expected to hit 1GW in total in 2019. GCL SI's modules and solutions have reached 40 countries and regions across the world. Driven by science and technology innovation, the company will continue to serve global customers with more efficient and reliable modules and best services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923624/GCL_System.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Famiglie alla festa del patrono, i ladri svaligiano le case

Famiglie alla festa del patrono, i ladri svaligiano le case

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Mediagallery

Lo show di Totti in conferenza stampa, tra battute e ironia

Lo show di Totti in conferenza stampa, tra battute e ironia

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 giugno 2019 Lo show di Totti in conferenza stampa, tra ironia e battute La conferenza stampa di Francesco Totti al Coni. L'ex-capitano della Roma ha annunciato le proprie dimissioni da dirigente della squadra giallorossa. "Lascio, ma non per colpa mia" ha dichiarato. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Totti: "Vedere giocatori che sorridono dopo le sconfitte fa girare le palle"

Totti: "Vedere giocatori che sorridono dopo le sconfitte fa girare le palle"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 giugno 2019 Totti vedere giocatori che sorridono dopo le sconfitte fa girare le palle La conferenza stampa di Francesco Totti al Coni. L'ex-capitano della Roma ha annunciato le proprie dimissioni da dirigente della squadra giallorossa. "Lascio, ma non per colpa mia" ha dichiarato. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Totti lascia la Roma: "Oggi per me e' come morire"

Totti lascia la Roma: "Oggi per me e' come morire"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 giugno 2019 Totti lascia la Roma oggi per me e' come morire La conferenza stampa di Francesco Totti al Coni. L'ex-capitano della Roma ha annunciato le proprie dimissioni da dirigente della squadra giallorossa. "Lascio, ma non per colpa mia" ha dichiarato. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Centrodestra, Toti: "Governo solo Salvini-Meloni sarebbe squilibrato senza parte moderata"

Centrodestra, Toti: "Governo solo Salvini-Meloni sarebbe squilibrato senza parte moderata"

(Agenzia Vista) Liguria, 17 giugno 2019 "Oggi c'è un centrodestra che porta un messaggio molto forte ed è il centrodestra della Lega. Occorre un centrodestra che torni a parlare alle imprese e al mondo del commercio, dell'Italia che deve crescere e delle infrastrutture, di meritrocrazia e di selezione della classe dirigente". Lo ha detto il governatore ligure Giovanni Toti a Genova. Alla domanda ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33