A wrap up of Yealink's biggest rollout of global roadshows in 2019

17.06.2019 - 15:45

0

- XIAMEN, China, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last two months, Yealink connected its teams and partners with a huge number of customers and users. From major cities in Europe to across the USA, Canada, and Australia, the roadshow brought together unified communications experts and enthusiasts wherever it went.

Onboarding the roadshow attendees 

Although each event was unique, the entire roadshow had some common primary goals. It aimed to:

Achievements & plans

At all the global roadshow events, one of the senior members of Yealink's team inaugurated the ceremony with a welcome speech. Starting from Yealink's past performance and going up to their future plans, they walked the guests through each step of Yealink's journey.

Yealink leaders also touched upon the company's significant contribution to R&D. These presentations and speeches gave attendees a chance to get an in-depth understanding of Yealink's plans and performance. 

Products reviews of T5 Business Phone Series

The second phase of the roadshow events comprised of Yealink's products' display. This included some of the most popular unified communication solutions such as T4 and the upcoming T5 Business Phone Series.

While these products were on display, lunch was served. The menus at the events differed. However, all the meals contained a wide variety of scrumptious foods that the guests truly enjoyed.

Q&A & Entertainment

Each event of the global roadshow wrapped up with a Q&A session. This gave the guests an opportunity to freely ask questions and clear any doubts about Yealink's products.

After the session, there were fun activities for the attendees to participate in. These varied from one event to another. For instance, guests at one UK venue were offered a tour of Mercedes-Benz World (including a 15-minute passenger drive), while those at another venue enjoyed an off-road Land Rover experience.

The common factor amongst all the roadshow events, however, was that along with an entertainment session, guests had a chance to network in a relaxed setting. To make the occasion even more special for the guests, Yealink gave out little gifts that would remind them of their time at the roadshow.

Thanks to Yealink's efficient team, supportive partners and keen customers, the global roadshow 2019 was a fantastic success!

About Yealink Inc.Founded in 2001, Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, offering video conferencing service to worldwide enterprises. Focusing on research and development, Yealink also insists on innovation and creation. With the outstanding technical patents of cloud computing, audio, video and image processing technology, Yealink has built up a panoramic collaboration solution of audio and video conferencing by merging its cloud services with a series of endpoints products. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions including the US, the UK and Australia, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2018). For more information, please visit: www.yealink.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902155/Yealink_in_Australia.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893392/Logo.jpg

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Famiglie alla festa del patrono, i ladri svaligiano le case

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Lo show di Totti in conferenza stampa, tra battute e ironia

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 giugno 2019 Lo show di Totti in conferenza stampa, tra ironia e battute La conferenza stampa di Francesco Totti al Coni. L'ex-capitano della Roma ha annunciato le proprie dimissioni da dirigente della squadra giallorossa. "Lascio, ma non per colpa mia" ha dichiarato. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Totti: "Vedere giocatori che sorridono dopo le sconfitte fa girare le palle"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 giugno 2019 Totti vedere giocatori che sorridono dopo le sconfitte fa girare le palle La conferenza stampa di Francesco Totti al Coni. L'ex-capitano della Roma ha annunciato le proprie dimissioni da dirigente della squadra giallorossa. "Lascio, ma non per colpa mia" ha dichiarato. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Totti lascia la Roma: "Oggi per me e' come morire"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 17 giugno 2019 Totti lascia la Roma oggi per me e' come morire La conferenza stampa di Francesco Totti al Coni. L'ex-capitano della Roma ha annunciato le proprie dimissioni da dirigente della squadra giallorossa. "Lascio, ma non per colpa mia" ha dichiarato. Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Centrodestra, Toti: "Governo solo Salvini-Meloni sarebbe squilibrato senza parte moderata"

(Agenzia Vista) Liguria, 17 giugno 2019 "Oggi c'è un centrodestra che porta un messaggio molto forte ed è il centrodestra della Lega. Occorre un centrodestra che torni a parlare alle imprese e al mondo del commercio, dell'Italia che deve crescere e delle infrastrutture, di meritrocrazia e di selezione della classe dirigente". Lo ha detto il governatore ligure Giovanni Toti a Genova.

 

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento "Clothing swap party" andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

