A wrap up of Yealink's biggest rollout of global roadshows in 2019

Over the last two months, Yealink connected its teams and partners with a huge number of customers and users. From major cities in Europe to across the USA, Canada, and Australia, the roadshow brought together unified communications experts and enthusiasts wherever it went.

Onboarding the roadshow attendees

Although each event was unique, the entire roadshow had some common primary goals. It aimed to:

Achievements & plans

At all the global roadshow events, one of the senior members of Yealink's team inaugurated the ceremony with a welcome speech. Starting from Yealink's past performance and going up to their future plans, they walked the guests through each step of Yealink's journey.

Yealink leaders also touched upon the company's significant contribution to R&D. These presentations and speeches gave attendees a chance to get an in-depth understanding of Yealink's plans and performance.

Products reviews of T5 Business Phone Series

The second phase of the roadshow events comprised of Yealink's products' display. This included some of the most popular unified communication solutions such as T4 and the upcoming T5 Business Phone Series.

While these products were on display, lunch was served. The menus at the events differed. However, all the meals contained a wide variety of scrumptious foods that the guests truly enjoyed.

Q&A & Entertainment

Each event of the global roadshow wrapped up with a Q&A session. This gave the guests an opportunity to freely ask questions and clear any doubts about Yealink's products.

After the session, there were fun activities for the attendees to participate in. These varied from one event to another. For instance, guests at one UK venue were offered a tour of Mercedes-Benz World (including a 15-minute passenger drive), while those at another venue enjoyed an off-road Land Rover experience.

The common factor amongst all the roadshow events, however, was that along with an entertainment session, guests had a chance to network in a relaxed setting. To make the occasion even more special for the guests, Yealink gave out little gifts that would remind them of their time at the roadshow.

Thanks to Yealink's efficient team, supportive partners and keen customers, the global roadshow 2019 was a fantastic success!

Founded in 2001, Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, offering video conferencing service to worldwide enterprises. Focusing on research and development, Yealink also insists on innovation and creation. With the outstanding technical patents of cloud computing, audio, video and image processing technology, Yealink has built up a panoramic collaboration solution of audio and video conferencing by merging its cloud services with a series of endpoints products. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions including the US, the UK and Australia, Yealink ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2018).

