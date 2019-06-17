Edicola

edelkrone Introduces Their First ORTAK Product

17.06.2019 - 15:16

0

- edelkrone wants to highlight that the 3D printers will be in every house in the near future, so with the ORTAK line, they aim to make the manufacturing more feasible, decrease the cost for both the customers and the company and reduce the return on investment time drastically.

FlexTILT Head 3D is the first product from the newly-launched ORTAK line for budget-friendly filmmaking.

It is the 3D printable version of FlexTILT Head 2, the company's best-selling tripod head as ultimate pan & tilt solution.

The company emphasizes that ORTAK products will be as fully functioning, durable and long-lasting as the originals for a much lower price. Customers will be able to customize the colors of the parts and get a better return on investments for their 3D printers. The good part is that if for any reason a part breaks, users will print their own spare parts.

The company also announced that it will not be the only or last ORTAK product and there are more products to come.

FlexTILT Head 3D is now available for $29 at http://edel.kr/ortak3d with free same day shipping worldwide.

------

For more information, visit edelkrone's website at www.edelkrone.com.

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902430/1_edelkrone.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902431/2_edelkrone.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902432/3_edelkrone.jpg

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Famiglie alla festa del patrono, i ladri svaligiano le case

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Giustizia, Conte: inammissibili le promiscuità con la politica

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - "Leggere le cronache di questi giorni mi ferisce personalmente... Immaginare che questo disorienti un cittadino mi ferisce, crea un vulnus alla magistratura" e "dobbiamo intervenire per articolare, elaborare una riforma che deve essere meditata bene, non possiamo intervenire per reazioni emotive, a caldo". Lo ha detto il premier Giuseppe Conte parlando con i giornalisti ...

 
Conte: ansia lettera Ue? Primato finanza non dà chance crescita

Roma, 17 giu. (askanews) - "Sulla lettera all'Ue c'è tanta ansia e agitazione" ma "che arrivi un giorno prima o dopo non è questo il punto". Lo ha detto il presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte parlando con i giornalisti a Parigi a proposito della procedura di infrazione dell'Ue verso l'Italia. La lettera di risposta di Roma a Bruxelles, ha aggiunto Conte, conterrà un "messaggio politico" per ...

 
Luca Zingaretti commuove con "Poco più che persone" di Santeramo

Legoli, 17 giu. (askanews) - Luca Zingaretti, ospite nella serata conclusiva del Festivaldera, commuove il numeroso pubblico raccolto nell'Anfiteatro Triangolo Verde di Legoli con una lettura intensa e appassionata che non lascia scampo alle coscienze. Si tratta della prima nazionale dell'ultimo capitolo di "Poco più che persone" di Michele Santeramo, una riflessione che dal particolare diventa ...

 
All'Idroscalo Milano la linea di dentifrici più lunga del mondo

Milano, 17 giu. (askanews) - La linea di dentifrici più lunga del mondo di Oral B entra nel Guinness mondiale dei primati. Con oltre 3165 tubetti, posizionati uno dietro l'altro per formare la frase Oral B Pro Repair, l'azienda leader del mercato dell'igiene orale ha strappato il record alla concorrente cinese DenCare Oral Care Co, che nel 2016 si era fermata a 3018. L'occasione è l'ingresso di ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

