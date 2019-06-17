Edicola

Blis Expands Into the Netherlands With First Hire

17.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- Noordhoorn is the first hire for Blis in the Netherlands and is a prominent figure in the industry. He was previously Managing Director, Benelux at Adello, a mobile demand-side platform where he also sat on their global leadership team. He held a commercial role at Dept, one of Europe's fastest growing digital agencies, and began his career as a Management consultant. He has a firm understanding of the industry and also lectures on the subjects of Marketing and Innovation at the Department of Business Studies at Leiden University. Noordhoorn is also Chairman of the IAB Mobile Taskforce in Amsterdam.

Charlie Smith, Blis Managing Director, Europe said: "As we see year-on-year growth across Europe, Lucas is the ideal person to launch our operations across the Netherlands with his in-depth industry knowledge and market experience. I feel confident that entering the Netherlands with someone of Lucas' calibre will drive even greater success for Blis in the region."

"I am very excited about joining Blis and applying my experience to help achieve growth in the Netherlands. Blis' real-world intelligence offering is a valuable product and something that I can see impacting the Dutch market in a positive way."

Noordhoorn joining Blis comes as the company continues to scale operations across EMEA and North America.

About Blis

Blis is the global leader in real-world intelligence. We specialise in understanding real, human behaviour by analysing vast quantities of mobile location data. This gives businesses a uniquely powerful tool: the truth about what people actually do, to improve consumer engagement and deliver measurable sales uplift.

Our Smart Platform provides unmatched transparency, accuracy and scale through three proprietary technologies: SmartPin, Smart Scale and Smart Places. This enables more effective planning, activation and measurement for marketers and business decision makers alike, fuelling the next generation of insight-driven marketing.

With 31 offices across five continents, Blis works with the world's largest and most customer-driven companies across all verticals including Unilever, Samsung, McDonald's, HSBC, Mercedes Benz and Peugeot, as well as every major media agency to reach over a billion mobile devices a year. To learn more, visit blis.com.

