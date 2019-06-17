Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Elthera Awarded 2.5 M €Grant From Horizon 2020 Program

17.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- ZURICH, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elthera is pleased to announce that it has been awarded 2.5 M € through the Horizon 2020 programme. Horizon 2020 is the financial instrument implementing the Innovation Union, a Europe 2020 flagship initiative, aimed at securing Europe's global competitiveness. Dr. Anne Schmidt, Elthera CEO, said: "We are very pleased and honored to have received this award. This non-dilutive funding will enable the initiation of the process development and will also cover most of the cost for the manufacturing of the clinical candidates, getting us one step closer to assess the safety and efficacy in patients of anti L1CAM antibody therapy for several types of tumors, including ovarian and pancreatic cancer."

Justyna Tisserand, Project Officer at the Executive Agency for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (EASME) said: "The total budget of H2020 is € 80 Billion and is a means to drive economic growth and create jobs and has the political backing of Europe's leaders and the Members of the European Parliament. Of the 1848 of applications, only 68 grants were awarded, which speaks to the high quality of Elthera's application as well as the potential impact in providing new treatments for cancer."

About Pancreatic and Ovarian Cancer Pancreatic and ovarian cancer remain areas of large unmet medical need. According to the American Cancer Society, every year, of 100 000 individuals, 12.5 new patients will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer with a 5-year relative survival, for all stages combined, of only 5%. Every year, of 100 000 women, 11.5 new patients will be diagnosed with ovarian cancer with a 5-year relative survival, all stages combined, of 47%.

About Elthera Elthera, a privately held biotechnology company based in Switzerland, is developing first in class antibody for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with cancer using a personalized health care approach. Elthera obtained the exclusive license from the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), the largest biomedical research institution in Germany and a leading center in oncology research. Elthera is led by an experienced management team with a track record of successfully bringing compounds from research to the clinic and market.

This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the grant agreement No 858753

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/903148/Elthera_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Bimba rischia di affogare in piscina, è grave: trasportata in elicottero a Roma

Famiglie alla festa del patrono, i ladri svaligiano le case

Famiglie alla festa del patrono, i ladri svaligiano le case

Terremoto nel Senese avvertito anche in Umbria e Lazio

Terremoti nel Senese: la scossa più forte avvertita anche in Umbria e Lazio

Mediagallery

Salvini: "Faremo flat-tax, a Bruxelles se ne faranno una ragione"

Salvini: "Faremo flat-tax, a Bruxelles se ne faranno una ragione"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 17 giugno 2019 Salvini faremo flat-tax, a Bruxelles se ne faranno una ragione "L'Italia vuole tornare ad essere il primo partner degli USA, non solo per gli interessi economici e commerciali, ma per una comune visione del mondo. Mentre altri paesi europei hanno scelto altre vie, noi ci siamo. Con Trump condividiamo grande attenzione all'Iran e alla prepotenza cinese, ...

 
Salvini: "Italia torni ad essere primo partner degli Stati Uniti"

Salvini: "Italia torni ad essere primo partner degli Stati Uniti"

(Agenzia Vista) Washington, 17 giugno 2019 Salvini Italia torni ad essere primo partner degli Stati Uniti "L'Italia vuole tornare ad essere il primo partner degli USA, non solo per gli interessi economici e commerciali, ma per una comune visione del mondo. Mentre altri paesi europei hanno scelto altre vie, noi ci siamo. Con Trump condividiamo grande attenzione all'Iran e alla prepotenza cinese, ...

 
Magistratura, Poniz (Anm): "C'e' un problema di carrierismo"

Magistratura, Poniz (Anm): "C'e' un problema di carrierismo"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 giugno 2019 Magistratura, Poniz (Anm) c'e' un problema di carrierismo Luca Poniz è il nuovo presidente della Associazione Nazionale Magistrati, eletto per acclamazione dal Cdc. "Sono molto onorato. È un grande onore ma anche un grande onere - ha affermato - Sono qui per rappresentare tutti. Bisogna andare fino in fondo alla riflessione politica che ci veda onesti e ...

 
Caos procure, Poniz nuovo presidente Anm: "Un onore e un onere"

Caos procure, Poniz nuovo presidente Anm: "Un onore e un onere"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 16 giugno 2019 Caos procure, Poniz nuovo presidente Anm: "Un onore e un onere" Luca Poniz è il nuovo presidente della Associazione Nazionale Magistrati, eletto per acclamazione dal Cdc. "Sono molto onorato. È un grande onore ma anche un grande onere - ha affermato - Sono qui per rappresentare tutti. Bisogna andare fino in fondo alla riflessione politica che ci veda onesti e ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

La manifestazione

Castiglione del Lago, verso il festival Ars contemporanea

A poco meno di un mese Castiglione del Lago pensa già al prossimo importante appuntamento culturale. Nella cittadina lacustre che in questi giorni vede gradualmente aumentare ...

15.06.2019

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

aveva 96 anni

Cinema in lutto, è morto Franco Zeffirelli

E' morto nella sua casa di Roma all'età di 96 anni Franco Zeffirelli. La scomparsa di Zeffirelli, che riposerà nel cimitero delle Porte Sante di Firenze, e' avvenuta alla ...

15.06.2019

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33