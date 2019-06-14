Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

From Myanmar to the Middle East, from Vienna to Nigeria, Support Pours in for KAICIID After Austrian Vote

14.06.2019 - 18:15

0

-

KAICIID's Board of Directors, comprised of high-level representatives of the world religions, criticised the move, saying it "jeopardised" the Centre's work in interreligious dialogue in some of the most troubled regions of the globe.

Senior religious leaders involved with KAICIID's programmes echoed the Board's concerns:  His Eminence Shawki Allam, Grand Mufti of Egypt, said "I strongly hope and pray the Centre will continue its blessed work to promote God's will of love, respect and cooperation among all of us."

In Central African Republic, Cardinal Dieudonné Nzapalainga and Imam Oumar Kobine Layama said KAICIID's work "had a major impact in supporting a resolution of the Central African crisis and has facilitated tolerance, the process of the return of displaced persons, peace, and the principle of living together in CAR."

In Myanmar, the Peaceful Myanmar Initiative, a KAICIID-supported platform of Muslim and Buddhist religious leaders, issued a statement saying in part "as a result of our close collaboration over the past 3 years, we have built an extensive network of interfaith dialogue champions, launched an IRD Training Centre, and reached over 3000 individuals."

In Nigeria, Rev. Dr. Samson Olasupo Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, said: "We commend KAICIID for their unrelenting commitment to peacebuilding all over the world. Its relevance has become more and more visible."

Fellows from all over the world that have been participants in one of KAICIID's flagship training programmes, also commended its work.  Rabbi Alexander Goldberg, Chair, Coordinating Council of Jewish Organisations at the United Nations, said: "KAICIID is a place to engage on human rights, gender equality, rule of law and religious freedom. It is essential in the dialogue between the Western and Arab world."

Ahmad Alhendawi, Secretary General of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, praised KAICIID's programmes, saying: "We are convinced that our partnership with KAICIID has added value to our work in promoting dialogue and building better understanding among young people."

In KAICIID's home town, Vienna, local religious leaders joined in praising the Centre. The Reverend Canon Patrick Curran, Chaplain of Christ Church, spoke highly of the influence of KAICIID training programmes. "In times of crisis, these religious leaders contribute to be able to bring peace through relationships….In times of stability, they contribute to a better understanding of difference."

Tarafa Baghajati, Chairman, Initiative of Austrian Muslims said: "KAICIID does a good job… and has sustainable projects. KAICIID supports, for example, the Jewish-Muslim Leadership Council (MJLC). It has also initiated refugee integration programmes and has sponsored and supported a number of peace initiatives in trouble spots around the world. Who will take over this job?"

Read here the full story

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/903014/KAICIID.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Foligno, fa il bagno nudo nel Topino davanti Porta Firenze

Foligno, fa il bagno nudo nel Topino davanti Porta Firenze

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big della Silicon Valley da Cucinelli

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big da Cucinelli

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Mediagallery

Confintesa: "Un umanesimo del lavoro contro dittatura algoritmi"

Confintesa: "Un umanesimo del lavoro contro dittatura algoritmi"

Roma, 14 giu. (askanews) - Siamo in balia di una nuova dittatura governata da calcoli matematici, schiavi di multinazionali e regole europee. Una schiavitù che condanna molti, soprattutto i giovani, a una vita precaria e all'impossibilità di formarsi una famiglia e inserirsi nella società. Questi i temi affrontati nel convegno "Dalla dittatura del capitalismo finanziario alla dittatura degli ...

 
Svizzera, donne scioperano e protestano per chiedere uguaglianza

Svizzera, donne scioperano e protestano per chiedere uguaglianza

Ginevra, 14 giu. (askanews) - Chiedono più denaro, più tempo e maggior rispetto. grèvedesfemmes è l'hashtag della grande giornata di mobilitazione in Svizzera delle donne che chiedono uguaglianza. In migliaia in diverse cittadine elvetiche protestano contro l'eccessiva lentezza degli sviluppi verso l'uguaglianza di genere del Paese. La protesta odierna arriva 28 anni dopo un'analoga iniziativa ...

 
Don Matteo, riprese anche a Sant'Anatolia di Narco
Sant'Anatolia di Narco

Don Matteo, riprese anche a Sant'Anatolia di Narco

Riprese anche a Sant'Anatolia di Narco, dopo quelle nella prima parte della giornata a Vallo di Nera, per la troupe della fiction Don Matteo, nel tardo pomeriggio di venerdì 14 giugno. Alcune scene sono state girate al bar Via Vai, che si trova lungo la strada statale Tre Valli, vicino al distributore Ip, che comparirà quindi negli episodi della 12esima serie. Un bar particolarmente fortunato, ...

 
Bologna, progetto migratED contro hate speech e discriminazioni

Bologna, progetto migratED contro hate speech e discriminazioni

Roma, 14 giu. (askanews) - Contro hate speech e discriminazioni, il progetto migratED dell'ong WeWorld-GVC punta a contrastare razzismo e xenofobia passando attraverso l'educazione a un uso corretto dei social media e delle tecniche digitali nelle scuole in cinque paesi d'Europa: Italia, Grecia, Portogallo, Slovenia e Cipro. L'iniziativa, finanziata dall'Unione europea e realizzata in ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Assisi, Renzo Arbore: "Cantare e fare del bene"

"Con il cuore"

Assisi, Renzo Arbore: "Cantare e fare del bene"

Renzo Arbore, insieme alla sua Orchestra Italiana, è stato uno dei protagonisti più attesi della diciassettesima edizione di "Con il cuore, nel nome di Francesco", la grande ...

11.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33