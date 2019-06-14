Edicola

Important Safety Warning: Possible Fire Risk With Torqeedo Outboard Motor Batteries "Travel" and "Ultralight"

14.06.2019 - 11:45

0

- There is a corresponding risk in particular if a leaky battery becomes completely or partially submerged under water, so that more water can penetrate into the battery housing.

If water penetrates into the housing, it may cause a chemical reaction inside the battery case under unfavourable conditions, resulting in fire and/or bursting of the battery housing.

As a responsible manufacturer, Torqeedo wants to exclude the risk of injury and inform its customers.

We will perform an inspection for the following models and serial numbers and - if necessary - repair of the batteries:

- Picture is available at AP Images (http://www.apimages.com) -

Torqeedo is asking owners of models with these serial numbers to register via the website: www.torqeedo.com/safety.

After registration, customers are informed promptly which service centre will be used to check the battery. The batteries are checked there and - if necessary - repaired.

"We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience and thank them in advance for their understanding of the implementation of this safety measure. This approach is very important to us because we are committed to providing our customers with products of the highest quality and safety," explains Christoph Ballin, Managing Director of Torqeedo.

Contact:Dr. Christoph BallinTel.: +49-8153-9215-160E-mail: christoph.ballin@torqeedo.com

 

Foligno, fa il bagno nudo nel Topino davanti Porta Firenze

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big da Cucinelli

Rifiuti pericolosi, sequestrata dal Noe una cava nel Ragusano

Rifiuti pericolosi, sequestrata dal Noe una cava nel Ragusano

Ragusa, 14 giu. (askanews) - I Carabinieri del Nucleo operativo ecologico di Catania hanno sequestrato una cava dismessa a Piano Guastella di Vittoria, nel Ragusano, del valore di oltre un milione di euro, che veniva utilizzata come discarica abusiva di polveri di rifiuti tossici. Secondo le prime rilevazioni nella cava, che ha un'estensione di circa 8.000 mq. sono state sversate, dal 2016 ad ...

 
Strage di Christchurch, Tarrant si dichiara innocente

Roma, 14 giu. (askanews) - Sono arrivati alla spicciolata, chi in stampelle, chi in sedia a rotelle, ma tutti. I feriti e i sopravvissuti dell'attentato alla moschea di Christchurch, in Nuova Zelanda, dove sono morti 51 fedeli lo scorso marzo. E Brenton Tarrant, l'uomo accusato del massacro, si è dichiarato non colpevole rispetto a 51 accuse di omicidio, oltre a dirsi innocente rispetto alle 40 ...

 
Fiamme all'interno di una azienda
Fiamme all'interno di una azienda

Un incendio accidentale, dovuto probabilmente a un cortocircuito di un macchinario, si è sviluppato in una azienda fra Bastia e Ospedalicchio. Le fiamme sono state spente dal personale addetto della stessa azienda. Per alcuni giorni verrà sospesa l’attività produttiva all’interno del capannone visto che l’Arpa dovrà monitorare la salubrità dell’aria. Sono intervenuti vigili del fuoco e polizia di ...

 
Nasce l'Osservatorio sulla governance delle imprese non quotate

Milano, 13 giu. (askanews) - Nasce il primo Osservatorio sulla governance delle imprese non quotate, un progetto per monitorare i comportamenti delle aziende medio-grandi e analizzare i benefici di una buona governance sul business. Nel primo anno sono state 3.100 le società passate in rassegna, tutte con un fatturato superiore ai 100 milioni di euro. A lanciare l'Osservatorio sono Banca Generali,...

 

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

"Con il cuore"

Assisi, Renzo Arbore: "Cantare e fare del bene"

Renzo Arbore, insieme alla sua Orchestra Italiana, è stato uno dei protagonisti più attesi della diciassettesima edizione di "Con il cuore, nel nome di Francesco", la grande ...

11.06.2019

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

