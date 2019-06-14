Edicola

5m USD Ampleforth Sale on Tokinex Completed in 11 Seconds

14.06.2019 - 09:45

0

- Successful participants were able to contribute directly from their exchange wallet and will receive AMPL tokens in return within a few days. With verification completed in advance of the sale via the Blockpass KYC service, all participants have complete confidence that their identity data is secure, with no personal data stored by Ethfinex or Bitfinex post sale. 

"We are delighted to see the successful completion of our first sale on Tokinex in record time," said Jean Louis van der Velde, CEO of Bitfinex and Ethfinex. "The demand for the Ampleforth sale was incredibly high, and we were thrilled to provide the opportunity for people to contribute. We look forward to seeing how the Ampleforth project evolves and will announce Bitfinex and Ethfinex listings in due course."

Ampleforth's whitepaper, co-authored by Manuel Ricon Cruz, researcher at the Hoover Institute, introduces the Ampleforth protocol. Further context for understanding the implications of AMPL as a new type of synthetic commodity and economic theory is provided in the accompanying Red Book.

"We are overwhelmed by the excitement we've seen around the IEO," said Evan Kuo, CEO of Ampleforth. "The success of this raise is a strong indicator of the market needing more diversified assets other than what currently exists. Working with the Tokinex team gave us the opportunity to bring Ampleforth to life and we look forward to continually updating the community on our progress."

AMPL will be distributed to holders within the next few days, and time and date for Bitfinex and Ethfinex listing will follow shortly.

About Tokinex

Launched in May 2019, Tokinex is the IEO platform of Bitfinex and Ethfinex that brings fair opportunity to participate in curated token projects. It gives everyone the chance to contribute to pre-vetted token sales directly from their personal wallet through common crypto assets, and with no personal data or funds held by the exchange. Tokinex uniquely does not require tokens to pay an upfront fee for listing, and following a successful capital raise are subsequently listed on the two exchanges as permitted by applicable law.

For further information please contact partners@ethfinex.com.

Foligno, fa il bagno nudo nel Topino davanti Porta Firenze

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big della Silicon Valley da Cucinelli

Metodi molteplici per amplificare arte: il progetto di Mark Fell

Milano, 14 giu. (askanews) - Concerti, un'installazione sonora, momenti di meditazione e una conversazione: sono questi gli elementi portanti del progetto "Against Method" che l'artista britannico Mark Fell porta in Pirelli HangarBicocca per una due giorni di eventi pubblici collegati alla mostra di Sheila Gowda, in corso nel museo milanese. Partendo dalla relazione con la pratica di Gowda, Fell ...

 
Roma, 13 giu. (askanews) - Il nuovo singolo degli Statale 66, che segna la metà del percorso di ascolto dell'album "Rock-A-My-Head!" è un brano dal titolo "The best thing you can feel", una delicata ballad dai toni beatlesiani - ma anche molto oasisiani - nella quale la voce e l organo dialogano di sensazioni solitarie, di fotografie istantanee che ritraggono momenti di vita in casa, dilatati, ...

 
Roma, 14 giu. (askanews) - Dopo il successo di ExCo, la prima fiera mondiale dedicata alla cooperazione allo sviluppo, Fiera di Roma rilancia sull'Africa dove nei prossimi mesi organizzerà una serie di eventi, sulla Cina, sul mercato agroalimentare mediterraneo e sullo Spazio, come spiega in questa videointervista l'amministratore unico e direttore generale Pietro Piccinetti: "ExCo è stato uno ...

 
(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 giugno 2019 "Su Mercatone uno io mi sono assunto le mie responsabilità, ma il ministro Di Maio, che non ha fatto controlli, non si è mai seduto con gli imprenditori, se l'assume una responsabilità? E' questa l'unica domanda che conta". Lo ha detto Carlo Calenda, con un video pubblicato sulle sue pagine social. _Courtesy Facebook Calenda Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Renzo Arbore, insieme alla sua Orchestra Italiana, è stato uno dei protagonisti più attesi della diciassettesima edizione di "Con il cuore, nel nome di Francesco", la grande ...

11.06.2019

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

