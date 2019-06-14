Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Scaled Agile Selects CGI as Global Transformation Partner

14.06.2019 - 09:15

0

- BOULDER, Colorado, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility, today welcomed CGI as a Global Transformation Partner.

As more companies turn to SAFe to achieve digital maturity and gain a competitive advantage, multinational organizations face unique transformation challenges that require globally integrated support, training, and end-to-end services. Scaled Agile's Partner Program has expanded to meet those challenges with a new Partner type—Global Transformation Partner—that represents organizations proven to be capable of guiding the most complex, diverse, and multi-faceted transformations on a global scale.

"As the adoption of SAFe continues to accelerate, we're seeing a surge in demand for integrated support among our largest customers in the Global 500," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and cofounder, Scaled Agile, Inc. "We're meeting that demand by working with companies like CGI that have the knowledge, experience, and global reach to successfully support large enterprises and government agencies through every phase of a Lean-Agile transformation."

"CGI's clients are delivering global solutions that span geographies, brands, and product lines. The fast, effective, and consistent implementation of agile approaches, such as SAFe, are becoming a necessity for organizations in order for them to provide the best services to their customers. These agile approaches further enable end-to-end consulting, and align our clients' business and technology leaders for more powerful outcomes. We believe these approaches are a key way for our clients to manage the cultural change that accompanies a digital transformation," said Dave Henderson, President of U.S. Commercial and State Government Operations at CGI.

The Scaled Agile Global Partner Network includes 250 partners providing SAFe transformation, platform, service, and tooling support for businesses and governments worldwide.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.:

Scaled Agile, Inc., is the provider of SAFe®, the world's leading framework for enterprise agility. Through learning and certification, a global partner network, and a growing community of over 450,000 trained professionals, Scaled Agile helps enterprises build better systems, increase employee engagement, and improve business outcomes. Learn about Scaled Agile and SAFe at scaledagile.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902675/Scaled_Agile_Inc_with_CGI.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Foligno, fa il bagno nudo nel Topino davanti Porta Firenze

Foligno, fa il bagno nudo nel Topino davanti Porta Firenze

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big della Silicon Valley da Cucinelli

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big da Cucinelli

Mediagallery

Metodi molteplici per amplificare arte: il progetto di Mark Fell

Metodi molteplici per amplificare arte: il progetto di Mark Fell

Milano, 14 giu. (askanews) - Concerti, un'installazione sonora, momenti di meditazione e una conversazione: sono questi gli elementi portanti del progetto "Against Method" che l'artista britannico Mark Fell porta in Pirelli HangarBicocca per una due giorni di eventi pubblici collegati alla mostra di Sheila Gowda, in corso nel museo milanese. Partendo dalla relazione con la pratica di Gowda, Fell ...

 
Il nuovo singolo degli Statale 66: ballad dai toni beatlesiani

Il nuovo singolo degli Statale 66: ballad dai toni beatlesiani

Roma, 13 giu. (askanews) - Il nuovo singolo degli Statale 66, che segna la metà del percorso di ascolto dell'album "Rock-A-My-Head!" è un brano dal titolo "The best thing you can feel", una delicata ballad dai toni beatlesiani - ma anche molto oasisiani - nella quale la voce e l organo dialogano di sensazioni solitarie, di fotografie istantanee che ritraggono momenti di vita in casa, dilatati, ...

 
Fiera di Roma punta all'Africa e allo Spazio

Fiera di Roma punta all'Africa e allo Spazio

Roma, 14 giu. (askanews) - Dopo il successo di ExCo, la prima fiera mondiale dedicata alla cooperazione allo sviluppo, Fiera di Roma rilancia sull'Africa dove nei prossimi mesi organizzerà una serie di eventi, sulla Cina, sul mercato agroalimentare mediterraneo e sullo Spazio, come spiega in questa videointervista l'amministratore unico e direttore generale Pietro Piccinetti: "ExCo è stato uno ...

 
Mercatone uno, Calenda al blog delle stelle: “La vendita si è conclusa con Di Maio ministro”

Mercatone uno, Calenda al blog delle stelle: “La vendita si è conclusa con Di Maio ministro”

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 13 giugno 2019 "Su Mercatone uno io mi sono assunto le mie responsabilità, ma il ministro Di Maio, che non ha fatto controlli, non si è mai seduto con gli imprenditori, se l'assume una responsabilità? E' questa l'unica domanda che conta". Lo ha detto Carlo Calenda, con un video pubblicato sulle sue pagine social. _Courtesy Facebook Calenda Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Assisi, Renzo Arbore: "Cantare e fare del bene"

"Con il cuore"

Assisi, Renzo Arbore: "Cantare e fare del bene"

Renzo Arbore, insieme alla sua Orchestra Italiana, è stato uno dei protagonisti più attesi della diciassettesima edizione di "Con il cuore, nel nome di Francesco", la grande ...

11.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33