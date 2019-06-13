Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Elixxir Announces Early Access Developer Program for Public AlphaNet

13.06.2019 - 18:16

0

- Developers can submit a proposal on the Elixxir website for the early access developer program. If selected, they will be able to build on Elixxir's public AlphaNet, launching this summer.

Through the AlphaNet, developers will be able to build both traditional and distributed applications which communicate, discover, and operate securely and anonymously through the cMix protocol.  Developers will use the Elixxir ArrowSDK software development kit to integrate metadata-protected communications seamlessly in anything they can build.

"Elixxir's ArrowSDK is a set of simple yet powerful tools. We are making it easy for any developer to put the world's best privacy-protecting communications into their projects," said David Chaum, Founder and CEO of Elixxir.

The ArrowSDK is written in Golang, and is portable across a variety of platforms and operating systems. The ArrowSDK will serve as the platform's interface for all developers; the SDK will be updated as Elixxir moves from AlphaNet, to BetaNet, to MainNet.

Proposals for the Early Access Developer Program will be accepted on an ongoing basis with developer access opening with the AlphaNet release in late summer.  The AlphaNet will be the first-ever public test of the cMix protocol as supported by a team of partner nodes.  Alongside the developer program, Elixxir will launch and test metadata-resistant messenger functionality on the platform. 

"No platform can be successful without a robust developer community – from the beginning Elixxir has prioritized our APIs as a core component of the protocol.  We're excited to place these tools in developers' hands and look forward to seeing what they build," said Benjamin Wenger, Elixxir's VP of Architecture.

About Elixxir: Led by world-famous cryptographer David Chaum, inventor of digital cash and father of online anonymity, Elixxir is a transaction platform running on a full-stack blockchain. Elixxir nodes protect privacy by combining end-to-end encryption with a mixed network that obscures metadata generated by a user's daily activities. The platform will support secure messaging, payments, and decentralized application (dApp) data transfer.  Elixxir is capable of supporting high transaction volumes, with extremely fast processing to support global consumer adoption of the decentralized blockchain.

CONTACT: Peter Somerville, Director of Developer Relations, Media@elixxir.io

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902236/ArrowSDK_Logo.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

"Volevo fare la tatuatrice, ora non so cosa mi aspetta"

Martina: "Volevo fare la tatuatrice, ora non so cosa mi aspetta"

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big della Silicon Valley da Cucinelli

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big della Silicon Valley da Cucinelli

Mediagallery

Welfare Day, Vecchietti (RBM Salute): allarme LEA negati

Welfare Day, Vecchietti (RBM Salute): allarme LEA negati

Roma, 13 giu. (askanews) - "Un dato di sicuro interesse di questo rapporto è quello legato ai LEA (Livelli Essenziali di Assistenza) negati. Un italiano su tre nell'ultimo anno non ha avuto accesso alle prestazioni ricomprese nei LEA e quindi ha dovuto integrare con pagamento di tasca propria l'accesso a queste prestazioni in strutture private. Peraltro il 44 per cento del campione che abbiamo ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Assisi, Renzo Arbore: "Cantare e fare del bene"

"Con il cuore"

Assisi, Renzo Arbore: "Cantare e fare del bene"

Renzo Arbore, insieme alla sua Orchestra Italiana, è stato uno dei protagonisti più attesi della diciassettesima edizione di "Con il cuore, nel nome di Francesco", la grande ...

11.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33