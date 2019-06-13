Edicola

Siklu to Boost Wireless Gigabit Connectivity Using Terragraph

13.06.2019 - 14:15

0

- SAN JOSE, California, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Siklu, the global market leader in 5G mmWave wireless network equipment, today announced that Siklu's third generation Gigabit Wireless solution in the MultiHaul™ product line will incorporate Facebook's Terragraph millimeter-wave technology. Terragraph leverages V-band spectrum at 60GHz to wirelessly extend fiber throughout cities, including in difficult-to-reach neighborhoods.

 

 

"We welcome Siklu's extensive experience and long history of mmWave innovation to the Terragraph community," said Dan Rabinovitsj, Facebook's VP of Connectivity. "With the growing ecosystem of Terragraph partners, we are moving closer to our goal of enabling service providers to deliver gigabit-speed wireless connectivity to their customers."

"We are excited to deliver reliable gigabit connectivity to potentially millions of people around the world using Terragraph technologies," said Siklu CEO Eyal Assa. "Siklu has more than a decade of experience in this field with more than 80,000 units deployed and over 170 connected Smart Cities worldwide. We look forward to bringing this experience to the Terragraph ecosystem."

Terragraph technologies will now be incorporated into Siklu's third-generation of 60GHz Gigabit Wireless Access (GWA) products, which have been deployed for both residential and enterprise customers in 45 countries. All of Siklu's MultiHaul™ products incorporate advanced RF and beam forming at both the Base (BU) and Terminal units (TU) to enable the most flexible and cost-effective deployment options. Further, to make the installation process easier at homes and businesses, Siklu recently introduced the revolutionary WiNDE Network Planning tool and an extremely small terminal unit that is slightly larger than today's average sized smartphones.

Siklu's Terragraph products will be part of the industry's most comprehensive portfolio of V-Band (60GHz), E-Band (70/80GHz), point-to-point and point-to-multipoint solutions on the market. Further, the combination of Terragraph systems with Siklu's advanced SmartHaul™ software as a service (SaaS) platform for designing and operating dense, mesh networks of thousands of nodes will help propel Terragraph adoption.

Siklu's end-to-end 5G Gigabit Wireless Access solutions will be showcased at CommunicAsia 2019, 18-20 June, Singapore at the Israel Export Institute booth #1E-02 and at IFSEC International, 18-20 June, ExCeL, London, booth # IF3328.

About Siklu

Siklu delivers multi-gigabit wireless fiber connectivity in urban, suburban, and rural areas. Operating in the mmWave bands, Siklu's wireless solutions are used by leading service providers and system integrators to provide 5G Gigabit Wireless Access services. In addition, Siklu solutions are ideal for Smart City projects requiring extra capacity such as video security, WiFi backhaul, and municipal network connectivity all over one network. Thousands of Siklu carrier-grade systems are delivering interference-free performance worldwide. Easily installed on street-fixtures or rooftops, these radios have been proven to be the ideal solution for networks requiring fast and simple deployment of secure, wireless fiber. www.siklu.com.

Press Contacts

Shiri ButnaruDirector of Marketing, Siklushiri.b@siklu.com

Dave SumiVP Marketing, Sikludave.s@siklu.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902354/Siklu.jpg

