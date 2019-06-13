More Than 50 percent Forward-Looking Organizations Embrace Enterprise-Wide Cloud Strategy to Drive Digital Transformation - Infosys Research

- - An overwhelming 94 percent of enterprises surveyed had a stated enterprise-wide cloud strategy

- Cloud adoption by enterprises is across core, end user productivity and business support functions with higher adoption in the latter areas

- Enterprise workload is uneven across public, private and hybrid cloud models

BENGALURU, India, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys Knowledge Institute (IKI), a research arm of Infosys, today unveiled a global research on cloud adoption in enterprises. The research titled, 'Navigate Your Digital Transformation with Cloud' reveals how enterprises are adopting cloud programs and identifying current and future cloud initiatives, both from strategic and implementation perspectives.

For this research Infosys surveyed 876 executives representing both technology and business functions from organizations with over USD 1 billion in revenues across US, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ).

Highlights of the survey:

1. Torchbearers (51 percent) – Have high adoption of cloud across functions, and seek to be fully integrated and a cloud-first organization

2. Pathfinders (19 percent) - Have moderate cloud adoption, and actively seek to derive more business value from the cloud

3. Defenders (19 percent) - Understand the importance of cloud, but have a siloed approach and unsure about how to derive business value from the cloud

4. Aspirants (11 percent) – Have low cloud adoption across functions, and mostly have a tactical approach towards the cloud

The survey also highlighted that business leadership (50 percent) plays a significant role in defining key business outcomes from cloud transformation programs. IT leadership, on the other hand, is actively involved in conceiving technology design & strategy, vendor evaluation & selection, and to oversee cloud transformation programs.

Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, EVP and Head - Cloud & Infrastructure, Infosys, said, "Cloud initiatives have mushroomed across the enterprise as businesses recognize the inevitability of cloud computing in their quest for digital transformation. There are multiple challenges that will emerge, but investments in cloud transformation initiatives by enterprises have demonstrated long-term benefits as they aspire to win the digital race and achieve significant business performance improvements by building a robust Cloud ecosystem. The findings of this survey elucidate the multiple facets of Cloud implementation which will help enterprises derive their strategy and embark on a digital transformation journey with cloud at the core for optimum business benefits."

For a full copy of the report, please visit: www.infosys.com/navigate-with-cloud

Methodology

Infosys commissioned independent market research company Feedback Business Consulting to undertake a study to understand drivers, usage patterns, benefits, challenges and outcomes expected from cloud-based initiatives adoption in enterprises. A total of 876 executives were surveyed from organizations with over USD 1 billion in revenues across the United States, Europe, Australia and New Zealand (ANZ). The respondents were senior executives from seven industries involved in cloud initiatives, representing both technology and business functions.

About Infosys Knowledge Institute

As enterprises navigate the path to being digital, Infosys Knowledge Institute offers thought leadership to guide their transformation. With decades' worth of business and technology experience we help enterprises strategize how they reinvent themselves from the core: their people, processes, and proposition.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 45 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over three decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements mentioned in this release concerning our future growth prospects and our future business expectations are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg