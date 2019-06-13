Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

comunicati

Emaar Hospitality Group Unveils Vida Emirates Hills, an Upscale Lifestyle Hotel in a Tranquil Setting

13.06.2019 - 10:45

0

- The 160-room hotel is the third to open in Dubai under the Vida Hotels and Resorts brand and the 16th hotel in the portfolio of Emaar Hospitality Group. Vida Emirates Hills offers exceptional summer stay deals with 50% off on the best available rate valid for bookings until July 31 for stays until September 30, 2019.

Chris Newman, COO of Emaar Hospitality Group, said, "Vida Emirates Hills brings the unique value proposition of being the first Vida hotel in the established Emirates Hills neighbourhood. It is a lively and vibrant hub that inspires guests – and assures a resort-like ambience with spectacular views of two golf courses."

Only 20 minutes from the Dubai International Airport and 30 minutes from the Al Maktoum International Airport, Vida Emirates Hills has a central location that offers ease of access to the city's business centres and leisure destinations.

Several of the resort-style rooms and suites offer lush golf views. All rooms feature state-of-the-art technology and amenities with an interactive TV system and Apple TV, complimentary Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service.

Every detail is thoughtfully taken care of complemented by 24-hour concierge service and recreational bicycles and electric scooters to explore the green trails of the neighbourhood. The Fitness Centre has the latest equipment while the swimming pool opens to spectacular views.

Vida Emirates Hills offers distinct dining concepts. Guests can savour afternoon tea with a twist at Stage 2. Origins is an all-day, every day, every-person eatery. Junipers is the destination lounge offering memorable indoor and outdoor experiences. There will be several F&B activations in the outdoor area overlooking the two golf courses.

Vida Emirates Hills features 10 state-of-the-art meeting rooms. The hotel will also delight art lovers with its commitment to promoting design, art, photography and local culture. Book now at: www.vidahotels.com

For details:

Kelly HomeASDA'A BCW+971-4-450-7600kelly.home@bcw-global.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902279/Vida_Emirates_Hills.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/902278/Vida_Emirates_Hills.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

"Volevo fare la tatuatrice, ora non so cosa mi aspetta"

Martina: "Volevo fare la tatuatrice, ora non so cosa mi aspetta"

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Guasto tecnico, l'ambulanza si ribalta

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big della Silicon Valley da Cucinelli

Aggiunte due donne con photoshop nella foto dei big della Silicon Valley da Cucinelli

Mediagallery

I surgelati piacciono sempre più agli chef (e trainano consumi)

I surgelati piacciono sempre più agli chef (e trainano consumi)

Milano, 12 giu. (askanews) - La crescita del 2017 è stata una eccezione per il comparto dei surgelati in Italia, che nel 2018 hanno visto arrestare quella corsa fermandosi a un -0,3% nei consumi rispetto ai dodici mesi precedenti. Un risultato di sostanziale stabilità che il presidente dell'Istituto italiano alimenti surgelati, Vittorio Gagliardi, legge in positivo alla luce dei dati sul comparto ...

 
Le sfide del wealth management di Mps: tecnologia e sostenibilità

Le sfide del wealth management di Mps: tecnologia e sostenibilità

Milano, 13 giu. (askanews) - Cambia la consulenza bancaria: i clienti cercano soluzioni sempre più personalizzate, protezione e investimenti sostenibili. Insomma, vogliono vivere un'esperienza. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena ha riunito 400 private banker italiani che nel corso del meeting 'Sistema cliente-Pianeta consulenza' hanno studiato i trend del settore, consapevoli della necessità di ...

 
Elisa e Carl Brave in vespa per Roma in "Vivere tutte le vite"

Elisa e Carl Brave in vespa per Roma in "Vivere tutte le vite"

Roma, 13 giu. (askanews) - Elisa e Carl Brave in giro per le strade di Roma: succede nel video di "Vivere tutte le vite", il nuovo singolo di Elisa estratto dall'album "Diari Aperti" (certificato Disco di Platino), che regala, in questa versione, un duetto esplosivo tra i due fuoriclasse della musica italiana. Il brano è in cima alle classifiche radiofoniche di queste settimane e arriva dopo i ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

++++GUARDA LE FOTO +++++++++

L' hippie chic mania esplode a Perugia

La mania del riciclo è un fenomeno che sta letteralmente travolgendo anche Perugia, che con l'evento “Clothing swap party” andato sold out a Pian di Massiano domenica 9 ...

11.06.2019

Assisi, Renzo Arbore: "Cantare e fare del bene"

"Con il cuore"

Assisi, Renzo Arbore: "Cantare e fare del bene"

Renzo Arbore, insieme alla sua Orchestra Italiana, è stato uno dei protagonisti più attesi della diciassettesima edizione di "Con il cuore, nel nome di Francesco", la grande ...

11.06.2019

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi

Bebè in arrivo

La showgirl Sara Tommasi è incinta

Sara Tommasi presto diventerà mamma. La 38enne showgirl narnese, che domenica 9 giugno ha festeggiato il suo compleanno, aspetta un bambino dal compagno Angelo, un ...

09.06.2019

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33