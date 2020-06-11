Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Learning Tree International Accelerates the Rolls-Royce Free Training Initiative with Microlearning in Key Digital Transformation Topics

comunicati

Learning Tree International Accelerates the Rolls-Royce Free Training Initiative with Microlearning in Key Digital Transformation Topics

11.06.2020 - 11:45

0

Webinar Series Announced with Ask the Experts Live Q&A

HERNDON, Virginia, June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Tree International ("Learning Tree") has partnered with Rolls-Royce on their effort to "Help you prepare for the new normal" by providing a webinar series and digital resources to the public at no cost. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to force the world to evolve, the global economy is predicted to shrink by 3% in 2020.1 This means that more people across the globe will be out of work or in need of new skills, and organisations will need to adapt. In support, Learning Tree is providing resources to equip individuals with skills to transition in this newly digital-centric world.

"We know organisations are facing a number of business continuity challenges with so many in the workforce adjusting to this new normal," said David Brown, CEO of Learning Tree. "We're proud to partner with Rolls-Royce on their Digital Academy to enable individuals to continue working toward professional goals during these uncertain times." 

"Many people and businesses are experiencing incredibly tough circumstances and these free training packages are a tangible way for us to offer some help," said Manisha Mistry, Head of the Digital Academy at Rolls-Royce.

Upcoming Webinar Series   Leading Virtual Teams ›Tuesday, June 16th • 2-3 pm BST

Data Science Demystified: Informed Organizational Decision-Making ›Tuesday, June 23rd • 2-3 pm BST

Using Tableau & Business Intelligence to Unlock the Value of Your Data ›Tuesday, June 30th • 2-3 pm BST

Using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Solve Real-World Problems ›Thursday, July 9th • 2-3 pm BST

Additional Upskilling & Business Continuity Resources  In addition to the webinar series, Learning Tree will continue to add learning resources aligned to these hot IT topics to create a learning library.  This content will feature microlearning videos, skills assessments, case studies, blogs, and more!

View Resources at LearningTree.co.uk/UpskillTheWorld ›

Learning Tree is ready to support our customers with business continuity through this crisis. For more information, please visit: LearningTree.co.uk/BusinessContinuity or call 0800 282 353.

About Learning Tree InternationalLearning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver major IT initiatives. With over 2.5 million IT & business professionals around the world enhancing their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content, the Learning Tree ecosystem reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone. Transformational business solutions have evolved from working collaboratively with clients to address large-scale process improvement initiatives.

Media Contact:Tricia SacchettiVice President, Worldwide MarketingLearning Tree International+1 703 925 5552 Tricia_Sacchetti@LearningTree.com

UK Contact:   Chris Richardson  Client Director  Learning Tree International   0044 20 7874 5004  Chris_Richardson@learningtree.com 

1International Monetary Fund

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/893689/Learning_Tree_horizontal_Logo.jpg

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Una rondine bianca incanta Perugia Le foto

Una rondine bianca incanta Perugia Le foto

Tu si que vales, vince Enrica Musto. La cantante lirica che piace a Katia Ricciarelli. Ecco chi è. Il video

Video Tu si que vales, vince Enrica Musto. La cantante che piace a Katia Ricciarelli

Uomini e Donne oggi 10 giugno 2020 non va in onda, via alle ferie: cosa trasmette Canale 5 al suo posto

Uomini e Donne oggi 10 giugno 2020 non va in onda, via alle ferie: cosa trasmette Canale 5 al suo posto

Mediagallery

Stati generali Economia, polemica sulla scelta di Villa Pamphilj

Stati generali Economia, polemica sulla scelta di Villa Pamphilj

Roma, 11 giu. (askanews) - Polemiche sulla scelta del presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte di organizzare gli Stati generali dell'Economia da sabato 13 giugno 2020 a villa Pamphilj, a Roma. Le opposizioni che avrebbero dovuto essere protagoniste della prima giornate di lavoro dell'iniziativa di ascolto del Governo sulla fase 3 della ripresa post-pandemia di Coronavirus, hanno declinato ...

 
Coronavirus, Speranza: "Seconda ondata non è certa ma è possibile, dobbiamo essere pronti"

Coronavirus, Speranza: "Seconda ondata non è certa ma è possibile, dobbiamo essere pronti"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 11 giugno 2020 Coronavirus, Speranza: "Seconda ondata non è certa ma è possibile, dobbiamo essere pronti" Il ministro della Salute Roberto Speranza intervenendo nell'Aula della Camera dei Deputati sul contenuto dei provvedimenti di attuazione delle misure di contenimento per evitare la diffusione del virus Covid-19 / Camera Tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Maxi operazione antidroga tra Italia e Olanda: numerosi arresti

Maxi operazione antidroga tra Italia e Olanda: numerosi arresti

Roma, 11 giu. (askanews) - Maxi operazione antidroga della Polizia di Stato di Trieste e Udine in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Toscana, Umbria e Liguria, e in Olanda, in collaborazione con le autorità del Paese. Provvedimenti di custodia cautelare in carcere e ai domiciliari nei confronti di numerose persone, indagati a vario titolo dei delitti di associazione, importazione, trasporto e ...

 
Usa, assalto alle statue di Cristoforo Colombo e "Via col Vento"

Usa, assalto alle statue di Cristoforo Colombo e "Via col Vento"

Milano, 11 giu. (askanews) - Il movimento Black Lives Matter dopo l'omicidio di Geroge Floyd mette all'indice anche i classici della cultura occidentale. L'epopea della guerra civile americana "Via col Vento", premiato con l'Oscar (e la sua autrice Margaret Mitchell anche con un Pulitzer), è stata tagliata via dal servizio streaming HBO Max. È la resa dei conti con il razzismo sistemico che si ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 11 giugno un'altra puntata di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": stavolta in Carnia

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" e il
miglior menù in Carnia

Stasera in tv 11 giugno un'altra puntata di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti", il fortunato format giunto alla sesta stagione in onda su Sky Uno (ore 21,15). Lo chef romano, ...

11.06.2020

Stasera in tv 11 giugno doppio appuntamento con "Che Dio ci aiuti 5". Con Elena Sofia Ricci

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 11 giugno doppio appuntamento con "Che Dio ci aiuti 5". Con Elena Sofia Ricci

Stasera in tv 11 giugno, doppio appuntamento con la suora più famosa d'Italia, interpretata da Elena Sofia Ricci nella fiction "Che Dio ci aiuti 5" (ore 21,25 su Rai 1), con ...

11.06.2020

Stasera in tv 11 giugno torna "Dritto e Rovescio". Paolo Del Debbio intervista Matteo Renzi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 11 giugno torna "Dritto e Rovescio". Paolo Del Debbio intervista Matteo Renzi

Stasera in tv 11 giugno, in prima serata su Rete 4 (ore 21,25), al centro del nuovo appuntamento con Dritto e Rovescio, Paolo Del Debbio intervista il leader di Italia ...

11.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33