Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Medicom Announces Second Kolmi-Hopen Mask Facility in France

comunicati

Medicom Announces Second Kolmi-Hopen Mask Facility in France

11.06.2020 - 09:45

0

MONTREAL, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medicom Group, ("Medicom"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of surgical and respiratory masks, has announced plans to open a second mask production facility in France. The plant will be established as Medicom Kolmi-Hopen Engineering and will help the company serve incremental demand across Europe as Medicom continues to invest around the globe to ensure proximity of mask production to end markets.

Kolmi-Hopen is the European arm of the Medicom Group and France's leading producer of surgical and respiratory masks. Medicom acquired the current production facility in Saint-Barthelemy-d'Anjou near Angers in 2011 as part of a strategic initiative to diversify mask production around the world.

At the beginning of the year, French President Emmanuel Macron visited the Kolmi-Hopen plant and took the opportunity to confirm his willingness to protect French industry and the independence of the personal protective equipment supply chain. With 11 new lines and an optimized production schedule, mask production at the two sites in Angers will have tripled in five months.

With the opening of a second mask and PPE production facility in Beaucouzé, also near Angers, at the beginning of July, Medicom will have the capacity to meet its commitments to its historical customers and to respond to requests from various European governments.

Resuming supply to customers outside France

Initially, production at the new Medicom plant in Beaucouzé will be dedicated to the company's historical customers, including those outside France who the company was unable to serve while respecting the requisition ordered by the French government. Following the lifting of trade barriers at the end of May, Kolmi-Hopen can resume supplying customers in 26 European countries, as well as in Canada and Hong Kong.

"We are proud of our partnership with the Government of France that worked with us to increase efficiency, increase output and reduce the distribution time of critical equipment for front line workers," said Kolmi-Hopen General Manager Gérald Heuliez. "With that progress, along with the establishment of the new manufacturing plant in July, we will be able to resume supply to other customers and markets."

Continued global expansion

"One of our key strengths is our diversified manufacturing footprint across the globe and our willingness to invest to set up local production such as recently announced in Canada, Singapore and now with a second facility in France," stated Global Chief Operating Officer Guillaume Laverdure.

With three decades of scientific expertise, an extensive global network of raw material suppliers and ten fully controlled manufacturing facilities, including recently opened or announced facilities in Canada and Singapore, Medicom is uniquely positioned to help meet the exponential demand for products like face masks during worldwide health crises like the current coronavirus pandemic and beyond.

About Medicom The Medicom Group is one of the world's leading manufacturers and distributors of high-quality, single-use, preventive and infection control products for the medical, dental, industrial, animal health, laboratory, retail and health and wellness markets. Medicom distributes infection control products under the Medicom, Ritmed, Ocean Pacific, Kolmi and Hopen brands, as well as under the recently acquired Hedy brand. Medicom operates under the Kolmi-Hopen company in Angers, France, Medicom Asia in Hong Kong and KHM Engineering in Singapore.

Medicom has extensive experience in responding to the demand for personal protective equipment in the event of a pandemic. Medicom was founded in 1988 in response to the urgent need for medical gloves for healthcare professionals during the global HIV crisis. Since then, the company has been a reliable supplier of infection control solutions during multiple epidemics, including avian flu, SARS, H1N1 and Ebola.

For more information about Medicom and their comprehensive portfolio of infection control solutions, including an extensive range of medical face masks, please visit Medicom.com. 

For more information about Kolmi-Hopen, please visit Kolmi-Hopen.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178989/AMD_Medicom_Inc__Medicom_Announces_Second_Kolmi_Hopen_Mask_Facil.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178988/AMD_Medicom_Inc__Medicom_Announces_Second_Kolmi_Hopen_Mask_Facil.jpg

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Una rondine bianca incanta Perugia Le foto

Una rondine bianca incanta Perugia Le foto

Tu si que vales, vince Enrica Musto. La cantante lirica che piace a Katia Ricciarelli. Ecco chi è. Il video

Video Tu si que vales, vince Enrica Musto. La cantante che piace a Katia Ricciarelli

Uomini e Donne oggi 10 giugno 2020 non va in onda, via alle ferie: cosa trasmette Canale 5 al suo posto

Uomini e Donne oggi 10 giugno 2020 non va in onda, via alle ferie: cosa trasmette Canale 5 al suo posto

Mediagallery

Stati generali Economia, polemica sulla scelta di Villa Pamphilj

Stati generali Economia, polemica sulla scelta di Villa Pamphilj

Roma, 11 giu. (askanews) - Polemiche sulla scelta del presidente del Consiglio Giuseppe Conte di organizzare gli Stati generali dell'Economia da sabato 13 giugno 2020 a villa Pamphilj, a Roma. Le opposizioni che avrebbero dovuto essere protagoniste della prima giornate di lavoro dell'iniziativa di ascolto del Governo sulla fase 3 della ripresa post-pandemia di Coronavirus, hanno declinato ...

 
Coronavirus, Speranza: "Seconda ondata non è certa ma è possibile, dobbiamo essere pronti"

Coronavirus, Speranza: "Seconda ondata non è certa ma è possibile, dobbiamo essere pronti"

(Agenzia Vista) Roma, 11 giugno 2020 Coronavirus, Speranza: "Seconda ondata non è certa ma è possibile, dobbiamo essere pronti" Il ministro della Salute Roberto Speranza intervenendo nell'Aula della Camera dei Deputati sul contenuto dei provvedimenti di attuazione delle misure di contenimento per evitare la diffusione del virus Covid-19 / Camera Tv Fonte: Agenzia Vista / Alexander Jakhnagiev

 
Maxi operazione antidroga tra Italia e Olanda: numerosi arresti

Maxi operazione antidroga tra Italia e Olanda: numerosi arresti

Roma, 11 giu. (askanews) - Maxi operazione antidroga della Polizia di Stato di Trieste e Udine in Friuli Venezia Giulia, Veneto, Toscana, Umbria e Liguria, e in Olanda, in collaborazione con le autorità del Paese. Provvedimenti di custodia cautelare in carcere e ai domiciliari nei confronti di numerose persone, indagati a vario titolo dei delitti di associazione, importazione, trasporto e ...

 
Usa, assalto alle statue di Cristoforo Colombo e "Via col Vento"

Usa, assalto alle statue di Cristoforo Colombo e "Via col Vento"

Milano, 11 giu. (askanews) - Il movimento Black Lives Matter dopo l'omicidio di Geroge Floyd mette all'indice anche i classici della cultura occidentale. L'epopea della guerra civile americana "Via col Vento", premiato con l'Oscar (e la sua autrice Margaret Mitchell anche con un Pulitzer), è stata tagliata via dal servizio streaming HBO Max. È la resa dei conti con il razzismo sistemico che si ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Stasera in tv 11 giugno un'altra puntata di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti": stavolta in Carnia

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti" e il
miglior menù in Carnia

Stasera in tv 11 giugno un'altra puntata di "Alessandro Borghese 4 Ristoranti", il fortunato format giunto alla sesta stagione in onda su Sky Uno (ore 21,15). Lo chef romano, ...

11.06.2020

Stasera in tv 11 giugno doppio appuntamento con "Che Dio ci aiuti 5". Con Elena Sofia Ricci

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 11 giugno doppio appuntamento con "Che Dio ci aiuti 5". Con Elena Sofia Ricci

Stasera in tv 11 giugno, doppio appuntamento con la suora più famosa d'Italia, interpretata da Elena Sofia Ricci nella fiction "Che Dio ci aiuti 5" (ore 21,25 su Rai 1), con ...

11.06.2020

Stasera in tv 11 giugno torna "Dritto e Rovescio". Paolo Del Debbio intervista Matteo Renzi

TELEVISIONE

Stasera in tv 11 giugno torna "Dritto e Rovescio". Paolo Del Debbio intervista Matteo Renzi

Stasera in tv 11 giugno, in prima serata su Rete 4 (ore 21,25), al centro del nuovo appuntamento con Dritto e Rovescio, Paolo Del Debbio intervista il leader di Italia ...

11.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33