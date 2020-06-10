Edicola

network

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Pubblica

Delisting of SEMAFO Shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

comunicati

Delisting of SEMAFO Shares from Nasdaq Stockholm

10.06.2020 - 17:15

0

MONTREAL, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMAFO Inc. (TSX: SMF) (OMX: SMF) ("SEMAFO") today announced that, in conjunction with the anticipated closing of the previously announced Plan of Arrangement transaction with Endeavour Mining Corporation ("Endeavour"), SEMAFO's application to delist its shares from the Nasdaq Stockholm has been accepted by the Nasdaq Stockholm, conditional on closing of the transaction.  As a result, the last day of trading of SEMAFO shares over the Nasdaq Stockholm will be June 24, 2020 with trading suspended effective June 25, 2020.  SEMAFO shares will continue to be listed and traded over the Toronto Stock Exchange until closing of the Endeavour transaction, which is expected to occur on or around June 29, 2020, provided that SEMAFO and Endeavour receive notice (the "ICA Notice") from the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development that it does not intend to order a review under section 25.3(1) of the Investment Canada Act by June 25, 2020. If the ICA Notice is not obtained by that date, closing will not occur at the date currently anticipated such that the SEMAFO shares would resume trading on the Nasdaq Stockholm pending closing of the transaction. 

About SEMAFO  SEMAFO is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with over twenty years' experience building and operating mines in West Africa. The Corporation operates two mines, the Boungou and Mana Mines in Burkina Faso. SEMAFO is committed to building value through responsible mining of its quality assets and leveraging its development pipeline.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSThis press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of present or historical facts are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions and accordingly, actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. You are hence cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include words or expressions such as "expected", "anticipated", "will" and other similar words or expressions. Factors that could cause future results or events to differ materially from current expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include: the ability to complete the Arrangement on the terms and timing proposed; the impact on the closing and timing of the Arrangement as a result of any review ordered by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Development pursuant to the Investment Canada Act; the ability to manage the COVID-19 virus; delays, political and social stability in Africa (including our ability to maintain or renew licenses and permits); the security of our operations; and other risks described in SEMAFO's documents filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities. You can find further information with respect to these and other risks in SEMAFO's 2019 Annual MD&A as updated in the 2020 First Quarter MD&A and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the joint circular relating to the Arrangement, which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or the SEMAFO website at www.semafo.com. SEMAFO disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

 

John Jentz, Vice-President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, Email: John.Jentz@semafo.com; Ruth Hanna, Analyst, Investor Relations, Email: Ruth.Hanna@semafo.com; Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744-4408, North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744-4408, Website: www.semafo.com

 

Condividi le tue opinioni su Corriere dell'Umbria

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Più letti oggi

Una rondine bianca incanta Perugia Le foto

Una rondine bianca incanta Perugia Le foto

Arezzo, incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Incidente con 4 morti in A1: il video dello schianto. Due bimbi fra le vittime

Morto Pau Dones, leader dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti: "Esserti amico un gran regalo"

Video Morto Pau Dones dei Jarabe de Palo. Le lacrime di Jovanotti sui social

Mediagallery

Migranti, una chiesa e una casa cantoniera trasformate in rifugi, nei guai 17 attivisti a Torino

Migranti, una chiesa e una casa cantoniera trasformate in rifugi, nei guai 17 attivisti a Torino

(Agenzia Vista) Torino, 10 giugno 2020 Migranti, una chiesa e una casa cantoniera trasformate in rifugi, nei guai 17 attivisti a Torino Una chiesa e una casa cantoniera trasformate in rifugi utilizzati per assistere migranti irregolari. I Carabinieri di Torino eseguono provvedimento di divieto dimora nei confronti di 17 attivisti anarco-ambientalisti per i reati di invasione edifici e violazione ...

 
Migranti, Di Maio: flussi verso Italia inferiori ad anni scorsi

Migranti, Di Maio: flussi verso Italia inferiori ad anni scorsi

Roma, 10 giu. (askanews) - "L'instabilità creata dall'emergenza pandemica ha accentuato i flussi migratori verso l'Europa" ma i flussi nel Mediterraneo e gli sbarchi sulle coste italiane "rimangono oggi drasticamente ridotti rispetto agli anni precedenti". Lo ha spiegato il ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio durante il question time di oggi alla Camera, precisando che "la Libia si conferma il ...

 
Egitto, Di Maio: incessante nostra richiesta di verità su Regeni

Egitto, Di Maio: incessante nostra richiesta di verità su Regeni

Roma, 10 giu. (askanews) - La vendita delle fregate di Fincantieri all'Egitto non è ancora stata ultimata. Lo ha affermato il ministro degli Esteri Luigi Di Maio durante il question time alla Camera affrontando uno dei temi caldi che divide la maggioranza. Quello degli affari con l'Egitto, un Paese al quale l'Italia da anni chiede a gran voce la verità sull'assassinio di Giulio Regeni. "Resta ...

 

Spettacoli e gossip

Pierluigi Diaco piange in diretta tv a Io e Te per l'omaggio a Tortora, Frizzi, Damato, Sabani e Rispoli

Televisione

Pierluigi Diaco piange in diretta tv a Io e Te per l'omaggio a Tortora, Frizzi, Damato, Sabani e Rispoli

Pierluigi Diaco piange in diretta tv nella trasmissione di oggi, mercoledì 10 giugno 2020, di Io e Te in onda su Rai1.  Scoppia in lacrime per l'omaggio a Enzo Tortora, ...

10.06.2020

Tu sì que vales stasera mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: la puntata che va in onda su Canale 5: anticipazioni

Televisione

Tu sì que vales stasera mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: la puntata che va in onda su Canale 5: anticipazioni

Nuovo appuntamento, stasera mercoledì 10 giugno 2020 in tv, con la replica della finale “Tu Si Que Vales” dello scorso dicembre. Va in onda su Canale 5. Per approfondire ...

10.06.2020

Stasera in tv mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: La regina del peccato film thriller su Rai2. La trama

Televisione

Stasera in tv mercoledì 10 giugno 2020: La regina del peccato film thriller su Rai2. La trama

Stasera, mercoledì 10 giugno 2020 (qui trovi i programmi tv in prima serata), va in onda su Rai Due alle ore 21:20 il film thriller La regina del peccato. La trama è la ...

10.06.2020

Sfoglia l'edizione

Acquista l'edizione

1516357442487 Godetevi il giornale dove e quando volete

Corriere dell'Umbria

Corriere di Siena

Corriere di Viterbo

Corriere di Arezzo

Corriere di Rieti

Copyright © Gruppo Corriere S.r.l. | P.IVA 11948101008
ISSN (sito web): 2531-923X

Powered by Miles 33