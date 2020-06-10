Edicola

MGH Pakistan Operates Multiple Air Charters for Delivering Masks to Germany

10.06.2020 - 16:15

LAHORE, Pakistan, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGH Logistics Pakistan completed two charter operations from Lahore to Frankfurt, Germany within a span of 2 weeks. Charters carried over 10 Million pieces of masks to a German client.

Berlin based Digital Logistics start-up Forto had reached out to MGH Group, the global logistics service provider to Global Fashion, and Automotive Brands has delivered over 1,000 tons of vital supplies including medicines and PPEs, perishables since March.

"Despite these unprecedented circumstances, MGH has been able to efficiently carve out an on demand solution from Pakistan as well as within whole of South, South East Asia, and Middle East, flying hundreds of Chartered flights of Masks, PPEs, Ventilators, and Fresh Foods on simply day's notices," said Anis Ahmed, MGH Group's Founder and Group CEO.  

"We've also started offering our clients multimodal transport as the air freight capacity has been highly affected. MGH Pakistan is currently operating Sea-Air shipments from its own UAE hub with a transit time of 8 days ex Pakistan to European gateways. The multi-modal solution is over 50% cost effective as compared to Air Freight and 70% faster than sea freight," Rashedul Chowdhury, Country Head – MGH Pakistan & Sri Lanka mentioned.

Andreas Kayser, Head of Global Air Freight, Forto, said, "We worked with MGH on getting much needed medical supply from Pakistan to Germany. The collaboration was extremely efficient, and partnering with MGH was a great experience. Their creativity, flexibility, and sheer commitment to the task at hand allowed us to fulfill our customer's needs in a cost-effective and time-efficient manner. We hope to continue the partnership with MGH." 

Since March, MGH has operated multiple freighters to and from Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Dubai, Mumbai, Hanoi, Jeddah, Riyadh and now Lahore.

About MGH Logistics

MGH Logistics is a Singapore headquartered, Bangladesh born sprawling diversified Conglomerate with presence in 18 emerging Markets over 13 years. The company has a major stronghold in Asia, Middle East and Africa, and is rapidly expanding into Europe. It encompasses a variety of services such as – Supply Chain Management for Major fast fashion retailers, Automotive, and healthcare brands to Total Cargo management for Low cost carriers etc.

About MGH Logistics Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd

MGH Logistics is operational in Pakistan since 2005, with 3 key offices – Karachi, Lahore & Sialkot.

Media Contacts-

Fatin Khandoker+880-1730080849 fatin.khandoker@mghgroup.comShishir Ghildiyal +91-9730191648 shishir.ghildiyal@mgh-logistics.com

Image: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178937/MGH_Pak_German_Cargo.jpg  Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1162929/MGH_Group_Logo.jpg

