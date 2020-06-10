Edicola

One Million People Sign Petition to Shut Down Pornhub for Sex Trafficking Videos

comunicati

10.06.2020 - 16:15

Fast Growing Global #Traffickinghub Movement, Now One Million Strong, Wants Pornhub Shut Down for Enabling and Profiting from Rape and Sex Trafficking

SACRAMENTO, California, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With signers from 192 countries, anti-trafficking expert Laila Mickelwait's "Traffickinghub" petition to shut down Pornhub whose parent company Mindgeek has its main office is in Canada. Mickelwait's petition that takes aim at Pornhub for enabling and profiting from the sex trafficking and rape of women and children on the site has surpassed one million signatures. The campaign is powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry and is based on numerous cases reported in recent media. Over 300 anti-trafficking, child protection, and women's rights organizations in the United States, Canada, Australia, the UK, Europe, and Latin America have endorsed the campaign.

The non-religious, non-partisan effort to shut down the world's largest porn site for hosting videos of the rape and trafficking of women and children has even drawn support from porn professionals in the porn industry, who released a manifesto and a petition rejecting the website and its parent company MindGeek.

The grassroots global movement to shut down the world's largest porn site was sparked by the February 9 release of an op-ed, written by campaign founder Laila Mickelwait, exposing the issue and calling for justice. The following day, the BBC published the harrowing story of Rose Kalemba who, at 14 years old, was taken at knifepoint and raped for 12 hours, after which the videos of her torture were uploaded to Pornhub by her attackers. She says she begged Pornhub to remove the videos for six months but it was not until she posed as a lawyer and threatened legal action that Pornhub finally removed them.

"All it takes to upload content to Pornhub is an email address—no government-issued ID is required. Pornhub doesn't bother to reliably verify the age or the consent of the millions featured in the videos it hosts and profits from, yet it monetizes those videos with no questions asked. The site is set up for exploitation and is infested with videos of the real rape, trafficking, abuse, and exploitation of women and children. We have evidence and it is just the tip of the iceberg," asserts Mickelwait. "Shut it down."

Sign the petition and get the full story at traffickinghub.com. For up-to-the-minute updates on the progress of the campaign, follow Laila Mickelwait on Twitter.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178169/1_million_pic.jpg

